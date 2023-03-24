Authorities said crypto-fugitive Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon — who designed a cryptocurrency pair that failed spectacularly last year, sending the market crashing — was charged with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday, hours after authorities in Montenegro arrested him. him as he was getting ready to board the plane. a trip.

Mr. Kwon, 31, and another person were arrested after using fake Costa Rican travel documents in a passport check before a trip to Dubai, Montenegro’s Ministry of Interior He said on Twitter. A few hours later, US prosecutors for the Southern District of New York filed criminal charges against Mr. Kwon for his management of Terraform Labs, the company behind the crashed cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD.

Mr. Kwon faces eight counts, including wire fraud, commodity fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to defraud, and engaging in market manipulation.

His whereabouts have been the source of intense speculation in the crypto world since last fall, when authorities in his native South Korea issued an arrest warrant for him and five others on financial charges. In September, Interpol, the international police organization, issued a “red notice” calling for his arrest, at the request of the South Koreans.