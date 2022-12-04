Axl Rose vows to stop throwing mic in crowd after reports fan injured | Guns not flowers

Axl Rose has promised to stop throwing his microphone into the audience after a fan was injured during a recent show in Australia.

The Guns N’ Roses singer, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, routinely ended his performances by giving front-runners a chance to pick up his microphone.

However, during a show at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Rebecca Howe was hit in the face by the body, according to Australian media reports.

Axl Rose addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “If this is true then we obviously don’t want anyone to get hurt…at any shows r anywhere (sic).”

“Having thrown the mic at the end of r performances for over 30 years, we always felt it was a well known part of the end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of getting a chance to pick up the mic.

“Regardless of the interest of public safety from now on, we will refrain from throwing a microphone or anything at fans during or during performances.”

Rose said some people have sought to “frame their reporting” of the incident in a “negative and irresponsible way out of nowhere”, which he said could not be further from the truth.

He concluded, “Thank you very much everyone for your understanding.”

The incident reportedly took place in Adelaide during the band’s final song, Paradise City.

Pictures of Howe published in local media appear to show bruises under her eyes and cuts on the bridge of her nose.

Guns N’ Roses are set to headline the British Summer Festival in Hyde Park for the first time next year.

The American rock band — which includes singer Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan — will head the bill on Friday, June 30.