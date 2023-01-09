This live is over!
Four hours in Paris (midnight in Brazil), a chance to get the latest on the protests in Brazil before this live closes:
• Police evacuated the Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace in BrasiliaMore than four hours after being attacked on Sunday by hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro
• President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced the occupation of power by “exploiters, fanatical fascists” in the capital.
• According to several Brazilian media, at least 200 Bolsonaros, They were arrested wearing yellow and green.
• In the evacuated buildings, several authorities observed several deteriorations: Some offices were ransacked and works of art damaged.
>> We summarize everything in this article.
Back in Brasilia, Lula visits the ransacked presidential palace
Several Brazilian media reported that Lula, who had returned to Brasilia, was visiting the now ransacked presidential palace.
The leftist head of state, who has only been in office for a week, said earlier in a speech from Sao Paulo state that his far-right predecessor had “encouraged” “fascist subversives” to seize power in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro condemns “desecrations and invasions of public buildings”.
In a tweet, the former Brazilian president condemned the “destruction and invasion of public buildings” in Brasilia this Sunday.
A demonstration “to defend democracy” is planned in front of the Brazilian embassy in Paris this Monday.
“Confronting the scenes of barbarism in Brasilia this Sunday”, the Parisian branch of the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) has “called on Brazilians and the French people to demonstrate in defense of democracy and against the terrorist acts of the Bolsonaroists”, we learn.
The demonstration will be held in front of the Brazilian embassy in Paris from 5.30 pm on Monday.
Bolsonaro denies responsibility for unrest in Brasilia
Former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took to Twitter on Sunday to deny that he was responsible for the protests outside the places of power in Brasilia. reports Guardian.
Police regained control of places of authority in Brasilia
Police evacuated Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasilia for more than four hours on Sunday as hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro entered and commemorated the invasion of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021.
Although a large number of these demonstrators, who refused to recognize Lula’s election, were in the neighborhoods of the Brazilian capital’s seats of power, the situation appeared to be under control.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, only a week into office and already facing a major crisis, denounced the occupation of power by “subversives, fanatical fascists” in the capital.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says U.S. “must stop harboring” Bolsonaro in Florida
On Twitter, US Democrat-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the US to stop welcoming Bolsonaro, explaining that this Sunday’s riots in Brasilia are reminiscent of the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.
The former Brazilian president is currently in Florida. He fled his country shortly before Lula took office on January 1.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters left the presidential palace after being arrested by police
At least 150 supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro were arrested in Brasilia on Sunday after raids and looting of key Brazilian power centers, multiple media reports said.
Pictures released by Métropoles showed Bolsonaros dressed in yellow and green arriving in single file, hands behind their backs, at the archway of Planaldo’s presidential palace, surrounded by police.
Images of a minister’s office being vandalized after pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators passed through
Paulo Pimenta, Minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, shared photos and videos from his office on Twitter this Sunday after pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators passed by.
Charles Michel expresses his “absolute condemnation” of the Bolsonaros’ attack
European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday expressed his “absolute condemnation” of the invasion of the Brazilian presidential palace and the Supreme Court in Brasilia by hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, from the far-right Congress.
“Full support for president Lula da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians after fair and free elections,” the European official said.
Update status at midnight
It’s midnight in Paris (8pm in Brazil), an opportunity to summarize the information we have about the ongoing demonstrations in Brasilia:
• The Congress was evicted by the police. The situation at the Planaldo Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court also seems to be under control.
• Many demonstrators are still present Around these places of power in Brasilia.
• International Condemnation: Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and many other officials have condemned the demonstrations and violence
Joe Biden condemns Bolsonaro’s violence in Brazil as “scandalous”
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the situation in Brazil was “disgraceful”, Reuters news agency reported.
Supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the country’s Supreme Court.
The Congress was evacuated by the police after the invasion by the Bolsonaros
An AFP-TV reporter noted that the Brazilian Congress was stormed by hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday and was evacuated by police after hours.
Even though many demonstrators stayed close to these places of power in Brasilia, the situation was unclear, but Planado’s presidential palace and Supreme Court seemed to be in control.
Police and pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators face each other
As night fell in the Brazilian capital, law enforcement gradually regained control of the situation, holding back protesters with water cannons, although dozens of protesters remained in place and the situation remained chaotic.
Mélenchon accused the Brazilian “extreme right” of “trying to push into Trump mode”.
Rebel and former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon accused the Brazilian “extreme right” on Twitter of “trying a Trump-style coup against new leftist President Lula.”
“Solidarity with Brazilian democracy!”, he wrote on the same social network.
The European Union condemns the attack by the Bolsonaros
European Union officials on Sunday condemned the invasion of political institutions in Brazil by hundreds of supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and expressed their “full support” for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The United States condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil
The White House responded on Sunday to attacks on seats of power in Brazil by Bolsonaros running for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, condemning “any attempt to undermine democracy”.
“The United States condemns any attempt to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden (from South America before his visit to Mexico on Sunday) is closely monitoring the situation, and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering.” White House Counsel Jake Sullivan tweeted.
Macron backs Lula by calling for “respect” for institutions
French President Emmanuel Macron called for “respect for democratic institutions” in Brazil on Sunday and underlined France’s “unwavering support” for President Lula after Bolsonaro activists stormed several institutions.
Lula orders the intervention of the Federal Police in Brasilia
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the attack on Sunday Invasion of places of power in Brasilia by “fascist saboteurs” and decreed “federal intervention” on the police to regain control of the capital’s security.
>> our article
Goodnight everyone!
Welcome to this live stream dedicated to tracking the ongoing riots in Brasilia.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
In Brazil, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress and the presidential palace
Despite not respecting the “truce”, Christmas was celebrated in Kyiv
What to remember from January 7