Back in Brasilia, Lula visits the ransacked presidential palace

4:00 p.m

Four hours in Paris (midnight in Brazil), a chance to get the latest on the protests in Brazil before this live closes:

• Police evacuated the Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace in BrasiliaMore than four hours after being attacked on Sunday by hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro

• President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced the occupation of power by “exploiters, fanatical fascists” in the capital.

• According to several Brazilian media, at least 200 Bolsonaros, They were arrested wearing yellow and green.

• In the evacuated buildings, several authorities observed several deteriorations: Some offices were ransacked and works of art damaged.

>> We summarize everything in this article.