Backstage speculation about why Drew McIntyre angrily left after WWE Survivor Series

WWE

Shortly after CM Punk’s return to WWE, the Internet was abuzz with reports that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were visibly upset. Although Rawlins’ situation seems relevant to the story, it is not entirely clear in relation to “The Scottish Warrior”.

PWTorch Reports indicate that McIntyre exited the ring before Punk entered and went in the opposite direction backstage. From there, he took his things from the locker room and left immediately. However, McIntyre is said to have had “other issues” regarding how things would unfold on Saturday ahead of the WarGames match and Punk’s return.

As of early November, McIntyre was telling people close to him that he has not re-signed with WWE because he sees his deal expiring in early 2024. There is speculation that Punk’s return may be a contributing factor to his frustrations and how it impacts a potential new contract. It was also noted that a photographer was seen giving subtle signals to McIntyre on his way out, suggesting that McIntyre’s sudden exit may have been an act from the beginning.

McIntyre’s status in WWE has been a point of discussion all year after his post-WrestleMania 39 hiatus lasted until early July. Despite returning this summer as a babyface, the former WWE Champion has slowly turned around again this fall heading into a feud with Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel. After failing to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, McIntyre has agreed to join The Judgment Day at WarGames at least, but it remains to be seen what’s next for his character and future in WWE.