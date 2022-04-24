Balance ascendant in Shanghai, Beijing

The city of Shanghai on Sunday announced that 39 people had died due to the Govt, while all of its 25 million people were trapped.

China, which has been facing its worst epidemic in two years in recent weeks, has trapped nearly 25 million people in its economic capital, Shanghai, from the center of the epidemic since the beginning of April. The metropolis announced Sunday that 39 people had died due to the coup, bringing the total to at least 87 since the start of the Shanghai prison.

Since the onset of the epidemic in central China in late 2019, sticking with official figures, it has been possible to control the total number of deaths to less than 5,000 and pollution to less than 200,000. , Much less than international. Counts.

“The situation is bad, the whole city must act without delay”

But the Omigron variant hit Shanghai residents hard, sometimes imprisoning them indefinitely under Spartan conditions. Low mortality is a concern, especially since the vaccination rate is low among the elderly. The 39 deaths were related to the elderly suffering from diseases such as high blood pressure, officials said.

Despite the harsh imprisonment, nearly 22,000 new positive cases were registered in Shanghai on Sunday. China’s largest city has reported nearly half a million cases since the beginning of March.

A thousand kilometers away, the capital, Beijing, also reported 22 cases, and warned that “urgent” action was needed to prevent the epidemic.

“The situation is serious and the entire city must act without delay,” Beijing health official Pang Jinghuo told reporters on Saturday, noting that the virus may have spread “invisibly” in recent days.