Baldur's Gate 3 grossed $90 million for Hasbro

during Hasbro Investor CallThe American toy and gaming company revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 has grossed $90 million since the RPG's official release last year, thanks to a licensing deal.

according to Hasbro's Q4 2023 earnings callAnd Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast increased revenue 7% after releasing Larian Studios' award-winning 2024 D&D role-playing game alongside Monopoly Go! Baldur's Gate 3 will be released for PC in August 2023, followed by PS5 in September and Xbox in December.

“Our revitalized leadership team is delivering innovative new products to our fans,” Chris Cox, CEO of Hasbro, said during the investor call. “At the same time, we are taking actions to transform Hasbro and deliver long-term profitable growth starting with significant earnings growth across our segments in 2024 and building momentum in our innovation pipeline between now and 2025.”

During the earnings call, Hasbro acknowledged that Wizard's revenue will likely decline approximately 3% to 5% in 2024 as a result of the “strong growth” the company has seen with the release of Baldur's Gate 3 and MAGIC: The Gathering's Lord of the Gathering. Ring set.

Although Hasbro is having some success promoting its high-grossing Baldur's Gate 3, the toy maker doesn't look to be in good shape overall. According to Habro's financial reports from the earnings call, the company saw its revenue decline 15% and operated at a loss of $1.5 billion in 2023. Hasbro also laid off about 6,500 workers last year in an effort to save up to $300 million annually by 2023. 2025.

However, Cox says the company's strategy of “less, bigger, better” has helped the group deliver some significant gains for the company in 2023, and she is optimistic about this momentum continuing into 2024.

“The transformation process takes time, and for our gaming business, we are still in the early stages,” Cox said. “Although we will likely face some near-term industry headwinds in 2024 and position for a better-than-planned 2023 for Wizards, the work we have done under the hood to strengthen our balance sheet, modernize our layout, and right-size our inventory continues to… “A strong foundation on which to build.”

Isaiah Colbert is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow them on Twitter @ShinEyeZehUhh.