Ball’s Cost Chopper opens CBD shop | 2020-08-17

KANSAS Town, KS. – Ball’s Foods Shops has partnered with American Shaman to open up the first CBD store located in a supermarket in a Ball’s Selling price Chopper in Kansas Metropolis, Mo.  

The 500-sqaure-foot CBD keep space will promote American Shaman’s line of CBD tinctures, CBNight, CBGo and sparkling CBD beverages. 

The retailer mentioned that its prospects have indicated a need for CBD merchandise, and American Shaman, a Kansas Metropolis, Mo.-dependent enterprise that has been making CBD products since 2014, was a natural in shape to fill that require for buyers. 

