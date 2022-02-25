Bandai Namco apologizes for Elden Ring performance issues • Eurogamer.net

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has acknowledged various performance issues with the game, especially with its PC.

As Eurogamer reported earlier this morning, Elden Ring currently has a “mixed” rating for Steam users despite its widespread critical acclaim. Many negative reviews point to the current visual opacity of the game on PC.

yesterday, The Digital Foundry website listed this visual stutter among a number of issues it uncovered During an early evaluation of the game with the current 1.02 patch applied. More on that below.

Now, Bandai Namco has lamented the issues players faced when playing the much-anticipated Elden Ring at launch.

A Bandai Namco spokesperson wrote in Blog post.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you be patient.”

The list of items “to be reviewed” in future patches includes issues with mouse sensitivity, and an issue with Easy Anti-Chat “when Steam account name is set to 2-byte characters”. Both will be resolved via a patch in the “near future”.

“With regard to the phenomenon of frames and other issues related to performance while playing,” Bandai Namco continued, “We will constantly work to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably in various computer environments and platforms.

For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance.

Finally, Bandai Namco has acknowledged an issue where PS5 game savings were affected if the console unexpectedly shuts down while playing or during rest mode. This will also be addressed in a correction.

“Until the patch is released, please save your game manually by quitting the game regularly,” the publisher advised. The game data will be saved correctly if you leave the game by opening the system menu with the option button and choosing End Game.

There is no information yet on when these patches will arrive.

writing yesterday, digital foundry The team noted that the PC version of Elden Ring had issues that would “affect all hardware configurations on all graphical presets,” including “severe and distracting timeframe stutter issues.”

“As we’ve seen with other titles with similar issues like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Halo Infinite, it might make sense to wait for more patches before investing time on the PC version of Elden Ring,” concluded Digital Foundry.

Earlier this week, Eurogamer awarded Elden Ring a rare basic medal, after he played the game on PlayStation 5. “Grandiose, mysterious, but now a touch more welcoming, Elden Ring changes FromSoft’s formula to unlock his world,” Aoife wrote in. Eurogamer’s Elden Ring Review.