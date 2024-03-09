Barbara Corcoran says Kylie and Travis need to be realistic about the mansion's problems

Exclusive
Barbara Corcoran
Kelly and Travis have to get real
About the problems of selling the palace
3/9/2024 at 12:50 AM PST
Barbara CorcoranHe gives some meaningless advice Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Because of their desperate attempts to empty their luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills.
We caught up with the Shark Tank star in Los Angeles earlier this week…and she told us that dropping the price from $21.9 million to under $18 million isn't enough, and they simply have to get realistic when it comes to their product. The question about the price.
The real estate professional says it's because the luxury housing market in Los Angeles isn't the best right now, especially with the pesky new “mansion tax” — which She was talking loudly …He told us before that it was ridiculous.
Mega
BC is also considering other Travis properties that sit above it Huge crack in a Brentwood hill due to recent record-breaking storms.
The situation is certainly risky, but Barbara says there is no need to worry.
As someone who has bought some oceanfront properties herself, Barbara says she's seen fellow oceanfront property owners have their decks washed out…so, to her, a crack in the ground isn't a big deal and isn't a bad investment, especially if it's Travis Use the property wisely.
Leave it to Barbara to set things right!
So, as for Kylie and Travis, it looks like the exes need to go back to the drawing board and This price fell A little less.
© 2024 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Bub B announces Drake as a guest on All American Takeover
Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
“The Late Show” is broadcast live to recap the State of the Union