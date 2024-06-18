Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is now available for PC

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Logicalbeat have released Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster For computer via steam For $49.99.

All purchases made by July 17 will automatically be upgraded to the “First Month Edition,” which includes a digital artbook featuring concept art, character designs, historical documents, and the latest visuals for both games included in the collection.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster It was first released for Switch on September 14, 2023. It includes remastered versions of Paten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and Lost Ocean And Origins of Paten Kaitoswhich was originally released for the GameCube.

Below is an overview of the group via its website Steam page:

on Paten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and Lost Ocean And Origins of Paten Kaitos Now available on Steam with improved graphics and new features to help advance the game, making it easier to play! Delve into a world Paten Kaitos As you strategize using the unique card-based battle system in these two RPG masterpieces. Play as a guardian spirit who guides the colorful cast as they struggle against fate itself. Long ago, there was a great conflict between the evil god and the people. After a fierce battle, the people were able to isolate the evil god, but what was left behind was just a wasteland. Thus people chose to leave earth and live in heaven. Such fairy tales were passed down as legends. At this time, people had wings called Heart Wings and lived a peaceful life. It was an era of long calm… but the collapse began quietly. When a young man calls your name, the name of the soul, the story begins to unfold. A story that takes place on a continent floating in the sky, where thoughts and prayers intersect. Unique Magnus battle system in World Paten Kaitos, the true essence of all kinds of things, including equipment and items, can be extracted and stored within cards called magnus. Magnus’ contents can be released at any time, returning the Magnus essence sealed within to its original form. These magnus form the basis Paten Kaitos Battle system. Battles take place in real time, so you’ll need to use quick thinking to choose the right skill for the situation. Strategize against enemies of different elements using your awesome items, and experiment with mixing and matching different items to discover and unlock powerful combo attacks! Vivid graphics remastered in high definition Both titles have been completely remastered in high definition, including revised battle backgrounds, character graphics, and user interface. Enjoy Paten Kaitos With more vivid images. The aspect ratio has been expanded from 4:3 to 16:9 for playing on wider screens!

The main character and boss graphics have been completely revamped with vivid detail!

All-new menu screens! Enjoy smoother gameplay with updated menu layouts, newly added sorting features, and more.

Pre-existing graphics were used in the in-game maps as well as some screens and character models. New features for better gameplay Besides improved graphics, the below features have been added to make game progress even smoother! Auto-save feature

The Help menu contains terms and hints to progress through the game

New Game+ mode, unlocked after clearing the game once, which starts a new game while retaining all gems, levels and ranks

New game mode, one with level restrictions for an exciting extra challenge

Six new game system options have now been added, including adjustable game speeds and a no-show mode.

Save your settings as a custom group and turn them on or off at any time.

Watch a new trailer below.