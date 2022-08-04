‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Reacts to Unreleased DC Movie

Leslie Grace, star of Warner Bros. ‘Canceled now’bat girlThe film, a statement after the studio’s decision to kill plans to release the film in theaters or on HBO Max. The comic book movie was going to be Grace’s biggest acting role after her brilliant performance in “In the Heights”. It would also have been a rare superhero movie under the title of a Latin actor.

“Querida Familia!” In the wake of the recent news about our Batgirl movie, I am proud of the love, hard work and intent that all the amazing cast and tireless crew have put into this movie for over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote on Instagram. “I feel fortunate to have worked among the greats Divorced and established lifelong relationships in the process! To every Batgirl fan – Thank you for the love and faith, allowing me to put on the cloak and become, as Babs best said, “my damn hero!” Batgirl for life! “

Grace’s post was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes look at the film, including videos of Grace working with the camera, singing along to Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous Girl” with her castmates and chanting Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You” while getting dressed occasion above.

Warner Bros. Announced August 2 The $90 million “Batgirl” movie will not be released in theaters or on the HBO Max stream, even though the movie has been filmed in full and in post-production. The sources said diverse The decision to kill Batgirl has nothing to do with the quality of the movie. Instead, the studio intended to fulfill the desire for DC’s movie slate to be wide, which “Batgirl” wasn’t, as it was originally designed for HBO Max.

“Batgirl” directors Adel El-Araby and Bilal Falah issued their own statement A day after the film was suspended, saying they were “sad and shocked” by the news. The duo are best known in the film industry for starring in the “Bad Boys for Life” and “Ms. Marvel” episodes.

“We still can’t believe it,” the director duo wrote in a statement. “As directors, it is critical that our work is shown to audiences, and while the film is far from finished, we hope that fans around the world will have the opportunity to see and embrace the final film for themselves. Perhaps one day they will, God willing.”

“It was a privilege and an honor to be part of the DCEU, even if only for a brief period,” their statement added. “Batgirl for life.”

Grace spoke enthusiastically about “Batgirl” before the film was canned. the actor Tell diverse In April she even had preliminary discussions with Elaraby and Falah about what a sequel might be to him.

“There are crazy moves, crazy drops,” Grace added of the film. “She’s a biker chick, so you’ll see her do a bunch of shit…there have been long days, but it was worth it.”

diverse I also mentioned that the tax incentive She was the driving force behind the decision to kill Batgirl. According to the report: “Warner Bros. would almost certainly lower taxes, and is seen internally as the most financially sound way to recover costs (at least, in the accounting ledger). It could justify this by associating it with a change of strategy after the merger.” However, doing so means that Warner Bros. cannot monetize any movie — HBO Max does not debut, nor sell to another studio.”