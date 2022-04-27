Batman 2 announced with the return of Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves

Batman 2 has been confirmed, with the head of Warner Bros. , Toby Emmerich, on the news at CinemaCon 2022.

“Matt has taken one of our most famous and beloved superheroes and presented a new image,” Emmerich said. “Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, and the entire team will bring fans back to Gotham with Batman 2.”

Nothing has been revealed about the plot or characters of The Batman 2, other than the fact that Pattinson will return as reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in The Batman, isn’t specifically named today, but Emmerich has ensured she’ll be back for the sequel, too.

It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. making a sequel to The Batman; After all, the superhero flick recently crossed three-quarters of a billion in sales at the box office and It is a huge success in the streaming service HBO Max. Regardless, it’s good to get confirmation that Pattinson not only leads the man again as the Dark Knight, but the sequel is in good hands with Reeves back in direct direction.

After Batman hit cinemas, director Reeves A deleted scene starring a new version of Joker has been revealed. There is no doubt that the smiling villain will return in The Batman 2. For more speculation, check out our article on Batman 2 The bad guys we’d love to see in the sequel. For more, check out the explanation at:

If you haven’t seen Reeves challenge Batman, Our review is 4/5 stars It might be some encouragement. “A poignant, bleak, and street-level thriller, the triumphant return of the Dark Knight is exactly the desired fresh start after a decade of diminishing returns,” our review reads.

For everything making its way from page to screen in 2022 and beyond, check out our comprehensive guide to Upcoming superhero movieswhich includes the likes of Dr. Gharib 2 And Thor: Love and Thunder.