April 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Batman 2 announced with the return of Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves

Roxanne Bacchus April 27, 2022 2 min read

Batman 2 has been confirmed, with the head of Warner Bros. , Toby Emmerich, on the news at CinemaCon 2022.

“Matt has taken one of our most famous and beloved superheroes and presented a new image,” Emmerich said. “Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, and the entire team will bring fans back to Gotham with Batman 2.”

