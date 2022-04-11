Batman premieres on HBO Max next week

Batman He comes home. The latest entry in the Caped Crusader movie, which features Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 18.

This streaming version is just the start of WarnerMedia’s plans for Batman and being. The series also has at least two separate parts in the works, one of which follows The Criminal Rise of Oswald Copleypotalso known as The Penguin, and another about the various inmates Arkham Asylum. course with BatmanTheatrical success, there’s also a good chance of a sequel in the future, and while director Matt Reeves has shared Deleted scene with new villainNo information has been received about the follow-up movie yet.

Batman It was released in theaters on March 4th and garnered praise from just about everyone. So far in her theatrical path, Batman It has grossed over $350 million domestically and approximately $750 million at the international box office. Perhaps most impressively, the film took fifth place at the US box office last weekend, more than a month after its release.

This rapid switch to broadcasting is part of WarnerMedia’s new 45-day plan, which will see its theatrical releases reach the streaming service HBO Max 45 days after they debut in theaters. The 45-day window is an attempt to find a balance between the months-long windows that theaters insist on and WarnerMedia’s disastrous 2021 strategy to release films to live and in theaters on the same day.