Beach surrounded by big waves in Sydney

Sydney’s famous Pondy Beach was inundated with strong winds on Saturday. Dangerous wave alerts have been triggered.

Large waves hit homes on Australia’s east coast on Saturday, sinking Sydney’s famous Pondy Beach. Extreme levels of flood danger were announced along the coast of New South Wales, causing strong winds.

In the video, which shows a five-meter-wide, tidal wave rushing to the doorsteps of houses, on a 90-minute trip north of Sydney to the shores of Avoca, visitors escape the rising water.

Peter Evans of the New South Wales Emergency Service told AFP that teams were treating several homes in the area where the waves entered property, but conditions were improving.

“We believe the worst is over. What we had this morning and tonight will not be tonight or tomorrow,” he said.

Bad weather in Australia in February

Clear weather helped the teams, but after months of heavy rain, water continued to seep into the catchments, he said. “Marine conditions are still very difficult.”

In Sydney, the famous Pondy Beach went missing after waves crashed into a sidewalk and spilled onto a nearby road.

The Center for Meteorology has warned of dangerous waves and strong winds over the weekend from the north coast of New South Wales to the Victoria border.

Eastern Australia has experienced several extreme weather events in recent weeks due to the La Nina event and climate change. Bad weather and flooding have killed at least 22 people since the beginning of February.