Bear steals snack grocery store | Bear wanders into a supermarket, steals midnight snack & sits outdoors to take in it [WATCH]

A small over a 7 days back, a hilarious video showed a seagull thieving a bag of chips from a grocery retailer and managing out speedily prior to finding noticed.

The chook was seen selecting up a yellow packet of treats and dropping a person on the floor in the course of action Times later on, it jets out of the shop and completes the relatively profitable heist.

Now, a related ‘heist’ has been caught on camera. But this time, the thief in query is a diverse animal.

The footage, that was captured by a customer at a California retailer, displays a entirely developed brown bear shoplifting crispers before nonchalantly walking off with the packet in his mouth.

The cheeky animal didn’t wait to munch on the snack right up until it obtained back again dwelling. As noticed in the footage, it sat outdoors the keep and started off eating.

Enjoy the movie in this article:

Adina Baidoo, the purchaser who filmed the footage reported, she was leaving the Safeway store in Kings Seaside with her cart when she practically arrived nearly deal with to encounter with the bear.

“Okay, so for genuinely real, this bear, this true bear appropriate there that I just about walked into, has absent into Safeway and has made the decision that he’s going to go procuring I was on 50 completely with my higher beams on the entire time and hoping to not get a bear,” she is listened to expressing in the video.

Adina captured the incident in three unique videos. A single of which has now absent viral on social media.

The initial clip was taken when Baidoo was leaving the shop with her cart. immediately after she remaining all her groceries in her vehicle, she returned to the scene to consider two far more videos.

“So there was this female walking out of Safeway and almost into a bear…. that was me… I am the lady,” she wrote on Fb.