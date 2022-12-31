Before his mandate ends, Bolsonaro is leaving the country for the United States

A president who quickly turns sides… Jair Bolsonaro He left Brazil for the United States on Friday, two days before his term ends and his hated left-wing successor takes the throne. Lula In Brasilia, several media outlets covered the news.

Bolsonaro, who never congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory, was not to attend the new president’s investiture ceremonies in Brasilia on Sunday, where he was required by protocol to wear a presidential sash. Questioned by AFP, the president declined to confirm the information. National radio RNR announced that Vice President Hamilton Mourau is acting president and will speak on Saturday evening.

“I’m on a plane and will be back soon”

Jair Bolsonaro boarded an air force plane around 2:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) after saying goodbye to his supporters live on social media, but without mentioning departure, O Globo media reported, CNN reported. Brazil, Estado and UOL news site “I’m on a plane and I’ll be back soon,” the far-right head of state told CNN Brazil.

A procession of presidential cars left the compound of Alvorada’s official residence in Brasilia, an AFP photographer noted, unable to confirm Bolsonaro was in one of the vehicles. The General Secretariat of the President has authorized the departure of members of staff responsible for the security of the “future former president” to travel to Miami “from January 1 to 30, 2023,” the official journal said. On Friday.

It is the first time since 1985 that an outgoing Brazilian president has decided not to wear a presidential hat for his successor. That year, General Joao Figueiredo, the last president of the military dictatorship established in 1964, refused to participate in the investiture ceremony of his successor, José Sarni.

Symptoms of depression

Since the narrow victory of Lula’s sworn enemy on October 30, Jair Bolsonaro has lived almost as a recluse in Brasilia, quietly locking himself away. Shows different symptoms of depression.

For Creomar de Sousa, founder of consultancy Dharma, Bolsonaro’s departure for the United States is “a leak” but also takes on aspects of “denying the truth”. But this (election result) is an attempt to discredit the next government,” adds the analyst.

“Best of Me”

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian president bid farewell to his supporters, spoke on social networks for the first time since his election defeat – where he has been ubiquitous for four years – and wiped away a few tears.

“The world will not stop changing on January 1 (…) we have a better future ahead of us,” Mr Bolsonaro promised. “We’re losing battles, but we’re not losing the war.”

He spoke directly to his supporters, who regularly camped outside military camps or headquarters in Brasilia and other cities, to demand military intervention to prevent Lula from taking office. “I never thought I would get this far,” the outgoing president tearfully declared: “We delayed the collapse of Brazil by four years because of this harmful leftist ideology.” “I gave my best,” continued Jair Bolsonaro, whose most analysts consider the mandate’s results to be the worst.

He condemned the attempted attack by one of his supporters

Outside his official residence in the Alvorada Palace, demonstrators watching the live broadcast chanted “Coward! “, ” Shame ! “.

The President condemned for the first time One of his supporters tried to attack a tank truck with a bomb near Brasilia airport to “create chaos” before Lula ascended the throne. “Nothing justifies this attempt at terrorism”, although he did not condemn his supporters camping out in front of the army headquarters, threatening the progress of the investment, which has strengthened security.