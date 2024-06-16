June 16, 2024

Before it goes on sale, Tesla has one more plan for its Optimus robots

Cheryl Riley June 16, 2024

Tesla has been developing its humanoid robot, called Optimus, over the past few years, and the company has been sharing software updates every month or so. In a recent statement from Elon Musk, it was revealed that not only is Tesla planning to sell Optimus and use the robot in its own factories, but the CEO also says the company is planning to offer the option of leasing the technology.

In a statement on X Musk said on Saturday that Tesla will eventually offer leasing and selling options for the Optimus robot, with the company preparing to lease the technology before sales begin. According to a recent statement from Musk, Tesla expects to start selling the Optimus by next year, which will apparently start with the company opening up for rentals.

Musk did not reveal any other details, such as who Tesla plans to lease the robot to, or what the Optimus leasing program might look like for consumers and other companies.

During Tesla’s 2024 shareholder meeting held this week, Musk also said that several Optimus robots are already performing work at the company’s factory in Fremont, California, mostly sorting battery cells and placing them in shipping containers. Tesla factories are also expected to use more than a thousand Optimus units by next year.

Last month, Musk also indicated that Optimus would gain 22 degrees of freedom in his hands later this year, up from his current level of just 11 degrees of freedom. The update is expected to help unlock more proficiency in terms of the robot’s fine motor skills, effectively bringing the technology in line with that of humans.

Recent video updates from Tesla have shown that Optimus can now perform certain tasks autonomously, and his walking speed has increased significantly over the past few months.

