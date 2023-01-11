Behind the scenes news on WWE morale amid sell-out rumors

Michael N. Todaro / Getty Images

Last week, six months after he retired, Vince McMahon He announced his plans to return to WWE. He reinstated himself on the WWE Board of Directors and it was on Tuesday He was unanimously elected as CEO of the Board of Directors after his daughter, Stephanie, has resigned as co-CEO of WWE.

Vince McMahon has stated that his return to WWE is in part to help facilitate the potential sale of the company. Over the weekend, CNBC List some potential buyers. It included media giants such as Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and Amazon. As stated previously, There are even betting odds on who will buy the company worth more than $6 million.

PWInsider reported On morale behind the scenes after potentially selling WWE news. Since so few know what the next step is, there is said to be “a lot more anxiety and a sense of unease”. There are also concerns that the “new corporate head” will immediately designate some existing WWE departments or employees as redundant.

Not only is there a fear of selling the company, but also a fear that McMahon will return and change the current product. Some employees worry that WWE will turn back if McMahon gets more creative. PWInsider noted that she heard from a few “less than thrilled” at the idea of ​​McMahon’s return, and one person reportedly referred to McMahon as “a T-Rex coming out of the pen”.

McMahon resigned as president and CEO of WWE last June after it was reported that he paid more than $12 million in “silent money” to former female employees to silence allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.