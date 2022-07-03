Behind-the-scenes update on Edge’s WWE comeback and Money In the Bank dark teaser

The new promo that aired during WWE Money In the Bank is said to be the return of the WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

We previously noted how WWE aired a promo that included references to WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero, The Dudleys and Kurt Angle and a reference to The Hardys, among others. It was then pointed out, via Wrestlevotes, that fans don’t have to be “too excited” for what the joke leads to. This note led to speculation that the video was linked to something like WWE 2K23, but it has not been confirmed.

In the update, there are now conflicting reports about the video point as Choose a fight Suggest that the action plan is to represent Edge and his humorous comeback.

It was indicated that the crossovers in the video were a reference to Edge’s former tag team partner, current AEW star Christian Cage. Other mentions of people like Angle and The Dudleys are also related to Edge and some of his biggest feuds.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley and their newest member Finn Balor fired him from Judgment Day on June 6. Edge was pulled away from the ring after hitting that night, and a story update from WWE indicated that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. Another injury story update was released on Edge during WWE’s The Bump later that week, noting that Edge had suffered a nondisplaced orbital ground fracture, which was found when he underwent an orbital CT scan at a medical facility.

There was no time frame for Edge’s return to action, but it was reported that plans called for him to be likable upon his return. Reported on this link How Edge was against the change in doomsday plans.

stay tuned WrestlingHeadlines.com For more. You can watch the new vignette below:

Follow Mark on Twitter at Tweet embed. Send us any news, tips or corrections by clicking here.