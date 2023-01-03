Beijing is threatening “countermeasures” in response to sanctions imposed by various countries

Beijing condemned it on Tuesday Imposing Covid-19 tests By a dozen countries For travelers from ChinaIn response he warned of “countermeasures”.

“Some countries have imposed entry restrictions targeting Chinese travelers only. It has no scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning. China “According to the principle of reciprocity, countermeasures can be taken”.

China has largely closed its borders to foreigners since 2020. The country has not issued tourist visas for nearly three years and imposes mandatory quarantine on arrival. The quarantine measure will be lifted on January 8, but a screening test will be required less than 48 hours before entering the Chinese territory. The move coincides with the expected and gradual resumption of Chinese travel abroad after three years of frustration.

In the name of the precautionary principle, a dozen countries have decided to impose PCR tests on travelers from China. Covid-19. Morocco has outright and simply banned all travelers from China “regardless of their nationality” from entering its territory.