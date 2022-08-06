On August 5, 2022, a Chinese military ship sailed from Pingtan Island, one of China’s mainland islands, to Taiwan. Hector Retamal/AFP

Four days after Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China continues to deploy a retaliatory arsenal. On Friday August 5, Beijing announced that it would withdraw from several aspects of cooperation with the United States. A fair decision “irresponsible” Washington believes Beijing is overreacting to Ms.me Pelosi. The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, an affront to Beijing’s claims to the island as its sovereignty, independence and democracy.

Beijing announced further symbolic sanctions against Mr.me Pelosi and her family have been conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan since August 4. On Thursday, at least one Chinese missile flew over the island, a rare provocation. On Saturday August 6, Taiwanese authorities announced the discovery “many” Chinese aircraft and ships in the Taiwan Strait between the island and mainland China. “Some of them crossed the middle line” It divides the strait, and “Supposed to carry out mock attack on Taiwan’s main island”Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

A rare commodity of cooperation

In a tense diplomatic environment between Beijing and Washington, the fight against global warming is one of the rare cases of cooperation between the two leading world powers, which are the leading emitters of greenhouse gases. “China is not only punishing America, it is punishing the whole world because climate change knows no geographical limits or boundaries”White House spokesman for national security affairs John Kirby said. On Friday, through the voice of his spokesperson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for his part, estimated “Can not” to solve “The World’s Most Important Problems” Without “Effective Dialogue and Collaboration” between China and the United States.

With Donald Trump’s presidency (2017-2021) already at its worst, Sino-US relations are currently experiencing their worst crisis since the 1990s. At that time, China fired missiles in the direction of Taiwan for several months after the Taiwanese. The president’s visit to the U.S. until the Americans sent two aircraft carriers to sail through the strait. Today, the balance of power between the two powers is very balanced, and Beijing wants to discourage other states from strengthening their ties with Taiwan. China is withdrawing from other important conversations on military cooperation, the fight against crime, and the fight against drug trafficking, while the synthetic opioid crisis in the United States is fueled in part by Chinese labs.