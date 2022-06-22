June 22, 2022

Beloved market basket employee with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

Cheryl Riley June 22, 2022 2 min read

A Market Basket employee loved by customers and co-workers alike has retired after nearly three decades working for a Massachusetts-based supermarket chain.

Philip Donahue, who has Down syndrome, got his first market basket job at the age of 16 packing groceries and made his way to a customer service representative.

Throughout his 27 years with the company, Donahue has always loved to welcome customers and help them with whatever they need.

A Market Basket spokesperson described Donahue as a “lovable attendee”.

“Thank you Philip for serving our customers in the Lowell and Tewksbury communities for 27 years! You are a fine example to all of us! We wish you a very happy retirement,” Market Basket wrote on Facebook.

Donahoe is a member of the Self-Defense Advisory Board of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Conference, and is on the board of directors of the Lowell Adult Recreational Resources Association.

He also runs track in the Special Olympics and holds a brown belt in karate.

