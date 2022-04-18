Their kids may have been looking for colorful plastic eggs this morning, but Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez On a different chase… they bomb the sidewalk for their new home.

The couple – newly engaged (again) – had been checking out different properties throughout the Easter weekend…including on Sunday itself, when they showed up at Bel Air on what appears to be a site that was largely under construction.

We can’t see any real house here – maybe it’s being built as we speak – but Ben and Jane were outside talking about taking a look before getting back to their SUV.

On Saturday, it was more than that…just then, they were in Brentwood looking into a mansion–and seemed to enjoy the views from above in a higher part of the house, where they hadn’t really. They all seemed to be impressed–at least on the surface.

These are just the latest stops Bennifer has made in his property search – which began again after they agreed on a coveted Bel Air property. fell through last week.

Since then, check out a profile Holmby Hills space As well as Beef Hills Fit… Huge Peeping Pools – Owned By Ex-wife Mr. Zhao And the last of the design Mohamed Hadid But it seems that they haven’t made up their minds yet.

This, of course, comes after they have moved away from It will be 55 million dollars – which they apparently felt was not right for them after going into the escrow account.

As these luxury residences sit to choose between the rich and famous in Los Angeles – there’s likely a lot going into their decision outside of the crib…especially with their kids in the picture. Therefore, they want to make sure that they are chosen correctly here.

Then again, they’re ready to get married… so maybe there’s a little urgency on the table. You don’t want to take too long – courtship or house hunting, that is.