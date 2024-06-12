Ben Potter, the YouTuber known as the comedian, has died at the age of 40

for him Most popular video, released in 2018, features the Injustice comics, telling an alternate reality in which Superman descends into villainy. The dramatic show lasts more than two and a half hours and has achieved more than 20 million views on YouTube. Throughout the video, Mr. Potter’s voice rises and falls with the action, adding an energy that the written word alone cannot provide.

His wife added in the statement that the comedy channel will continue to be managed by her and the work team.

Mr. Potter successfully connects competing universes, such as Marvel and DC, with his curiosity and attention to the subtleties of the genre. He brought a high level of craftsmanship to his videos, introducing many of his fans to the world of comics they wouldn’t have known otherwise.

“If you love superhero movies but have never dabbled in paperback comics or can’t afford them, like me, his YouTube channel is perfect for you,” one person posted on Reddit Under an article about the death of Mr. Potter. “His enthusiasm was always contagious.”

Ben Potter was born on May 18, 1984 to Arthur and Michelle Potter, and grew up in Rhode Island.

Comicstorian started in 2014 as an offshoot of Eligible monster, another YouTube channel run by Mr. Potter and his team that focuses on video game lore. in First post At Comicstorian, Mr. Potter explained that creating separate channels would allow for more content on a broader spectrum of comics and detailed analysis of fictional universes.