Ben Sherman closing shops in Toronto and Vaughan Mills

A menswear retail store with an worldwide track record is closing all of its Toronto outlets other than just one at the end of the summer.

Ben Sherman, the UK-primarily based men’s garments model which at present has three outlets here in Toronto, is shrinking its footprint on this aspect of the Atlantic.

A single shop closing is the West Queen West location close to Queen and Niagara while the Vaughan Mills site will also shutter.

A Sq. 1 place, the final remaining in Canada for Ben Sherman, is envisioned to remaining open, at the very least a very little for a longer period.

“We have had the license for Ben Sherman in Canada for 15 a long time,” a store spokesperson instructed blogTO. “We are up fo renewal this calendar year and have made the decision not to renew.”

In accordance to the spokesperson, “there are no unique motives” why they have picked out not to renew.

The past day for the shops will be Labour Working day (September 7) so you have right up until then to inventory up on their signature button-downs.