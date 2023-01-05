January 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Benedict XVI’s Funeral: Special Programs — KTOTV

Rusty Knowles January 5, 2023 2 min read

After the death of Benedict XVI, the Holy Season has announced the date for the funeral of Pope Emeritus. It will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at Place Saint-Pierre. The ceremony will be presided over by Pope Francis. According to the wishes of the Pope, the funeral will be simple,” says Matteo Bruni, Director of the Press Office of the Holy See.

The celebration will be historic, “never in the history of the Church has a pope buried his predecessor,” the Vatican Press Agency notes.

Broadcast KTO mass to follow Its antennaOn this site, on Network light And its use.

A celebration book is available Here.

Before the celebration, starting at 8:40 KTO broadcasts the prayer of the Rosary, which is recited for Benedict XVI.

The Office of Pontifical Celebrations specifies that the coffin will be buried where John Paul II rested before he was beatified. Unlike the funeral of a sitting pope, only two official representatives are announced by the Holy See: Germany, Joseph Ratzinger’s native country, and Italy, where he died.

A-Dieu to Benedict XVI

On the evening of this funeral, the editorial staff offers you an appointment An exceptional Hors-les-Murs magazine At 8:35pm you can relive those heady days with exclusive interviews with Benedict XVI’s traveling companions and reports from the heart of Bavaria and the Vatican.

See also  Burning clouds, ash rain ... All pictures of the eruption of the Chemeru volcano that killed at least 14 people in Indonesia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

California, hit by a “bomb hurricane,” is bracing for the worst

January 5, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Emmanuel Macron announced delivery of light combat tanks to Kyiv

January 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In Bagmouth, Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries fight “for weeks for a house”.

January 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Kate Bosworth shares more adorable photos with Justin long after her 40th birthday

January 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

New space missions to the moon, Jupiter and a metallic world will be launched in 2023

January 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Damar Hamlin update: While Bills player is still in critical condition, Colts’ Rodney Thomas II explains his hospital bedside visit

January 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Sony and Honda introduce an Afeela EV prototype that uses Qualcomm technology

January 5, 2023 Len Houle