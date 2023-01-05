Benedict XVI’s Funeral: Special Programs — KTOTV

After the death of Benedict XVI, the Holy Season has announced the date for the funeral of Pope Emeritus. It will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at Place Saint-Pierre. The ceremony will be presided over by Pope Francis. According to the wishes of the Pope, the funeral will be simple,” says Matteo Bruni, Director of the Press Office of the Holy See.

The celebration will be historic, “never in the history of the Church has a pope buried his predecessor,” the Vatican Press Agency notes.

Before the celebration, starting at 8:40 KTO broadcasts the prayer of the Rosary, which is recited for Benedict XVI.

The Office of Pontifical Celebrations specifies that the coffin will be buried where John Paul II rested before he was beatified. Unlike the funeral of a sitting pope, only two official representatives are announced by the Holy See: Germany, Joseph Ratzinger’s native country, and Italy, where he died.

A-Dieu to Benedict XVI

