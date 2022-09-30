Bengals points versus dolphins, fast food: Cincinnati beats Miami; You just leave the match after a terrible injury

The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night claimed their second straight win, the evening’s record-breaking 2-2 victory over the Miami Dolphins 27-15. However, the match was overshadowed by the frightening injury suffered by midfielder Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa.

Late in the second quarter, Tagoviloa was sacked by Bengals defensive line Josh Topo and, in the process of bringing him to the ground, hit his back and head on the pitch. Tagovailoa was immediately in palpable pain, and his fingers went into a fencing position, an involuntary response to a head shock. Tagoviloa – who was controversially allowed to re-enter last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering what was initially described as a head injury but later referred to as a back injury – was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The Dolphins reported that he is alert, talking and feeling his limbs, and an Amazon broadcast stated that he is expected to be discharged from the hospital Thursday night and return to Miami with the team.

Tagovailoa was relieved by Teddy Bridgewater, who put in a superb performance in his stead, but threw a late in the game when the Dolphins had a chance to advance in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. He and tight end Mike Jesicki had a misunderstanding, as Bridgewater threw a hot road against the blitz but saw the ball swing behind Jesicki’s head and into Von Beale’s arms, because Jesicki was going an indoor road and the throw was outside.

In the absence of Byron Jones, the Dolphins chose to have Xavien Howard shadow Tee Higgins for most of the match, while Ja’Marr Chase doubled on the other side. The strategy was largely successful until Higgins beat Howard to drop 59 yards from Joe Burrow, then had to leave the game due to a worsening thigh/gluteal injury. Next, Miami’s backup staples were defeated against Higgins and Chase, who later scored the decisive result of the game with a deep hold of their own.

Below, you'll find takeaways from this Thursday night feast as Cincinnati Miami hit the ranks of the undefeated.

Why did the Bengals win?

The Bengals’ offensive line did an excellent job of protecting Joe Burrow in this, contributing significantly to a 13-point barrage in the fourth quarter to turn the Dolphins over. Burrow finished 3 of 6 on throws over 20 air yards, throws for 138 yards and touchdown-pass 59 yards to Tee Higgins to give Cincinnati a 14-6 lead late in the second quarter.

Higgins had a great day with seven catches for 124 yards and that touchdown, but Burrow also threw for 287 yards with two touchdowns without interceptions. He has only five touchdowns to zero in his last two games, as Burrow has only been sacked four times (including once on Thursday).

When you protect a Cincinnati Burrow, points get to the board.

Why did the dolphins lose?

The Dolphins made a splash in the fourth quarter without their starting quarterback, but their third turn down and the red zone were seriously missing. Miami went 2 of 10 in third and 1 of 3 in the red, only getting one touchdown in those attempts.

The defense also allowed the Bengals to score on both of their possessions that weren’t kneeling, as Cincinnati earned 167 yards in the final quarter and scored 13 points. Miami allowed 7.6 yards per game and only fired Joe Burrow once in the game, allowing him to take part in play.

turning point

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter and by five points, the Dolphins were leading. A second down, just six yards from the red, Bridgewater backed off and quickly tried to get to the end of Mike Jesicki’s tight end in the middle of the field. The throw was behind Jesicki, and von Bell scored his second interception of the night.

Then the Boroughs captured enemy territory, and the Bengals extended their lead to 12 points and five plays later on landing Hayden Hurst from two yards.

play the game

With Tagoviloa out with a head/neck injury, you had to wonder how Bridgewater would respond. Late in the third quarter, he looked deep and found a meandering hill for 64 yards!

This play set a field goal in Miami, which gave the dolphins their first lead in the game.

Check out this second angle for bobbing catch:

What’s Next



The Dolphins will remain on the road for the fifth week, facing rival New York Jets. As for the Bengals, they’ll hit the road, too, visiting Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in “Sunday Night Football.”