Bengals vs Dolphins odds, streak, spread: Thursday night football picks, NFL predictions by contacted form

The Miami Dolphin And the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday Night Football will be a meeting between two of the most talented teams in the AFC. Dolphins (3-0) scored a stunning 21-19 win over defending champion AFC East buffalo bills last Sunday. The Bengals (1-2), who lost 23-20 to Los Angeles Rams In last year’s Super Bowl, they came out with a 27-12 victory over New York Jets After two close losses to start the season. Miami leads the all-time 17-7 streak and will be hoping quarterback Toa Tagovailoa will be available for the game after leaving Sunday’s game with the Bills with an ankle and back injury.

Spread of Bengals vs. Dolphins: Cincinnati -3.5

Bengals vs. Dolphins over/under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. dolphins money line: Dolphins +162, Bengals -195

MIA: Dolphins 4-0 against spread in last four September games

CIN: The Bengals have covered seven consecutive matches against teams with winning records

Featured game | Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins

Why can Bengals be covered?

Midfielder Joe Burrow will face the Dolphins for the first time in his career. In two career games against AFC East foes, Burrow has been consistent, completing 44 of 70 passes (62.9 percent) for 534 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for a rating of 108.9. After two modest efforts in the first two weeks, the Boroughs were sharp in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. He completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 275 yards and three runs for a rating of 114.9.

Defensively, End Trey Hendrickson will be looking for his second big game in a row. Against The Jets, he scored his first 2.5 sacks of the season and forced his career fumble. He has nine interventions per year, including six individual interventions, with one losing intervention. In 64 games over six seasons with New Orleans Saints And the Cincinnati Bengals, Hendrickson has 108 assists, including 74 singles, with 36.5 sacks, eight forced tackles and three breakups.

Why can dolphins cover

Provided Tua Tagovailoa can move on, Miami’s passing game looks phenomenal. Tagovailoa is second in the league in passing yards with 925 and tied for third with eight touchdown passes. He will be looking for a completion percentage of 70 and a pass rating of 120 or higher for the third start in a row. On his last outing against Cincinnati, he threw for 296 yards and one point.

Miami has a double punch in the wide receiver position with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Waddle finished second in the league with 342 yards, while Hill finished third with 317. Against the Bills in Week 3, Waddle had four assists and scored his third career game with at least 100 yards. In 19 games to start his career, he had 123 receptions, the second-most in the first 20 career games of his career in NFL history. Hill achieved success against Cincinnati. In the 2021 Asian Championship game as a member of Kansas City Chiefs, had seven hits for 78 yards and touchdowns. In seven career games on Thursday Night Football, Hill received a touchdown reception in six games.

