For the first time in a long time, Bentley cars will look a little different. The new Bentley Mulliner Bator Coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, showing off what all future models will look like.

Bator Bucks Former Bator Bentley Design language in many ways. The round split headlights are gone, and this coupe has a stylish three-beam light fixture with LED accents that project into the front fenders. The new grille is evolutionary with aggressive bumper details underneath, unique 22-inch wheels located inside the wheel wells, and the taillights are slimmer than before.

Batur was created by design director Andreas Mindt and his team at Bentley. Mindt joined Bentley in 2021 after 25 years elsewhere within the Volkswagen Group to work with brands such as Volkswagen And the Audi; You may remember Mindt as the designer behind Electricity Audi E-Tron.

Similar to the E-Tron, Mulliner Batur will direct Bentley’s design as the automaker moves into EV production as part of its “Beyond100” strategy. Bentley hopes to be fully electric by 2030but the Mulliner Batur itself isn’t electric.

The twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter Bentley W12 engine lives everywhere underground, and is tuned here to produce a whopping 710 hp (544 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. This is the most powerful car the company has ever made, and it rides atop an advanced air suspension that adds active electric anti-rolling, an electronic limited-slip differential, and four-wheel steering.

The interior of Batur is not significantly different from the exterior. Inspired by last year’s Bacalar, the cabin maintains its Bentley-esque identity with updated materials tailored to each customer’s preferred style – all while keeping the environment in mind, of course.

Three sustainable materials options are available inside Batur: Scottish and Italian leather as well as Dinamica faux suede. The rugs are made from recycled yarns, a first for the company. And instead of carbon fibre, Bentley is using a natural fiber composite that it says is a more sustainable source. For those looking to do their best, Bentley also offers 3D-printed components in 18 karat gold.

Bentley will build just 18 models of the Mulliner Batur at a whopping £1.65 million (about US$2.0 million at current conversion rates) and, as you might have guessed, every one has already counted. Production begins in early 2023 after final testing is completed with the first few examples expected to reach customers later that year.