February 25, 2023

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) fourth-quarter operating profit declines

Cheryl Riley February 25, 2023 2 min read

Berkshire Hathaway (New York Stock Exchange: BRK.B) (New York Stock Exchange: BRK.A) Operating profit for the fourth quarter fell from a year ago, hurt by a $1.45 billion loss in its “other” business, which includes foreign currency losses on non-U.S.-denominated debt. Its profits from underwriting railroads and insurance also fell.

See also  Coinbase hiring will be paused for the “foreseeable future” and offers will be cancelled

