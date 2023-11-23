Best Black Friday iPad deals: Get a brand new iPad for just $230 (UPDATED)

The Amazon Black Friday sale has officially begun, and there are a number of great deals on Apple iPads available now. The first is 10th generation (2022) Apple iPad For just $349, a 22% drop from the original MSRP of $449. The second one is a little older 9th generation (2021) Apple iPad For $229.99, a 30% price drop from the MSRP of $329. These are the best prices we’ve seen all year and we don’t expect them to get any cheaper as Black Friday approaches. These are brand new with a 1 year Apple warranty.

Black Friday deal: 2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch for $229.99

Simply put, if you want the iPad experience at the lowest possible price, this is the best iPad model you can get. You can’t find a brand new iPad for under $300. For many people, the improvements made to the 10th generation iPad will be overlooked. The screen isn’t much larger, the processor isn’t much faster, and the camera is rarely used for anything. If you already have a Lightning cable and don’t need USB Type-C in all the electronics you own, and don’t ever plan to use the iPad as a hybrid laptop, those advantages disappear as well. Depending on how you use your iPad, you may end up wasting money on features you’ll never use. And $249 for a new iPad is a great deal.

Black Friday deal: 2022 Apple iPad 10.9-inch 10th generation for $349

The 10th generation Apple iPad was released in October 2022 and is the latest iPad model currently available. The price of this model has increased significantly compared to its predecessor, but that’s because there are a lot of upgrades! The 10th generation iPad has a thinner bezel, so it appears thinner and can fit a larger screen (10.9-inch vs. 10.2-inch) in the same space. The 10th generation iPad also has a faster A14 Bionic chip (versus the A13 in the 9th generation), which equates to a 20% increase in CPU performance and a 10% increase in GPU performance. The 10th generation iPad also supports the newer Apple Magic Folio keyboard, so it’s easier to turn it into a mini laptop. Other upgrades include a USB Type-C port, a sharper camera, and an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6. That’s a lot of improvements for just an $80 premium.

Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday?

Both iPad deals are some of the best you’ll find during the holiday season. It really comes down to how important some of the upgrades are. Want the versatility of using your iPad as a mini laptop with the Magic Folio Keyboard? Do you appreciate having a universal USB Type-C charging port for all your mobile devices? If the answer is yes to any of these questions, you should use the newer iPad. Want nothing more than a super powerful iPad that’s just as easy to navigate iOS as your phone at an amazing value? Then maybe you should save your money and go for the cheaper iPad.

2021 Apple iPad Mini 8.3-inch 64GB Wi-Fi for $399.99

The iPad Mini may be the smallest tablet in the range, but that doesn’t mean it’s anything but showy. Although it was released back in 2021, the latest generation Apple iPad Mini is still more powerful than the new standard-sized iPad released in late 2022. The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone And Wide Color, a capable A15 Bionic processor, a USB Type-C port for fast charging, and compatibility with Apple Pencil 2. If you’re looking for the most portable iPad, this is your choice.

2022 Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB Wi-Fi for $499.99

The latest 5th generation Apple iPad Air was released in March 2022 with a MSRP of $599. Yes, it’s a lot more expensive than the original iPad, but it upgrades almost every aspect of its hardware. It features the larger 10.9-inch display found on the newer iPad but is a nicer display that supports both True Tone and P3 wide color. It has the same powerful Apple M1 chip found in the iPad Pro 2021. Despite the more powerful hardware, the iPad Air, which is roughly the same size as the iPad but thinner and lighter, has a USB Type-C port.

2022 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Mini-LED M2 for $999

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro released in late 2022 is the most powerful tablet currently available. Compared with the previous generation model, it has been upgraded with M2 chip. The M2 chip provides a performance boost of approximately 15% compared to the M1. The 12.9-inch size is the only iPad to feature the stunning Mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Tru Tone, and P3 wide color. Charging is done via USB Type-C.

