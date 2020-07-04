Best Buy July 4th Sale Discounts Video Games, Arcade Cabinets, And Apple Products

Independence Day is here, but this year’s Fourth of July might look a little different. With the pandemic, most people will likely want to stay inside. That can be a bit of a bummer, but safety is important, and thankfully, a lot of retailers have great July 4th sales running right now, including GameStop and Amazon. Best Buy has discounted a ton of video games, PC gaming monitors, and even Arcade1Up cabinets for the big day. There is also a variety of Apple products on sale, including a MacBook Pro, several iPad Pros, and all versions of AirPods.

Quick look: Best Buy’s best July 4th deals

The Fourth of July sale runs from now until July 5, and some orders can arrive the same day depending on your location and when you place your order. However, if you don’t have a Best Buy warehouse in your area, your order likely won’t arrive until next week at the earliest.

Arcade1Up Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition cabinet

$450 ( $500 )

The recently released 40th Anniversary Edition of Pac-Man from Arcade1Up is a gorgeous machine, complete with that classic wood-panel look. It also features a 17-inch screen, a full-size joystick and set of buttons, and a matching stool. It completes the package with seven games, including Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Land, and Galaga. It also includes a light-up deck protector. This cannot be found at Walmart, which also doesn’t include the stool in its package.

Arcade1Up Golden Tee cabinet

$300 ( $400 )

Golden Tee is a pub favourite, and this Arcade1Up cabinet lets you bring it home. It comes with four Golden Tee classics–Golden Tee, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’98, and Golden Tee ’99–and art that evokes the original game. Like the Pac-Man machine, it comes with a riser that makes it more comfortable to play while standing.

Arcade1Up Galaga cabinet

$340 ( $380 )

The classic Galaga cabinet looks gorgeous, and Arcade1Up has captured it deftly in its 3/4-scale version. Despite its smaller size, it features full-sized controls and the same great panel art. It comes with a riser as well as both Galaga and Galaxian.

Acer 27-inch 1080p, FreeSync monitor

$220 ( $300 )

Best Buy’s July 4th sale also discounts a number of great budget monitors. This Acer monitor comes in with a 27-inch, 1080p display, boasting a refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes gameplay ultra-smooth, allowing you to react to enemies on screen at a significantly quicker pace. It’s excellent for competitive gaming, especially shooters like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Asus 23.8-inch 1080p, FreeSync monitor

$200 ( $250 )

If you’re looking for a smaller monitor, then Asus has a great FreeSync option that boasts a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Like the Acer monitor, it’s also great for shooters. The FreeSync technology also allows you to eliminate screen-tearing without enabling V-Sync in your games, which can cause performance hits.

Lenovo Legion 27-inch 1440p, FreeSync monitor

$500 ( $550 )

The Lenovo Legion is a more premium monitor, equipped with a 1440p display and 165Hz refresh rate. If you’re looking for an incredible PC gaming experience, then the Legion is an excellent choice–just make sure you have a strong enough PC to run games at 1440p and high frame rates.

MacBook Pro 15.4-inch

$2,800 ( $3,500 )

The MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop for video production, photo editing, and other artistic endeavors, and this particular model is rocking some serious specs. If you’re looking for a workstation that you can take anywhere, then this MacBook Pro won’t disappoint with its 1TB SSD, i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU.

iPad Pro

Up to $100 off all models

The iPad Pro is a great alternative to your typical laptop, and while it doesn’t quite pack the power of a MacBook Pro, it can still get a lot of work done, thanks to iPadOS. This bridges the gap between a tablet and a laptop, making for a much more productive workstation than your standard iPads and iPad Airs. All of Best Buy’s iPad Pro tablets are on sale, from the 1st-Generation models to the most recent.

AirPods

Up to $50 off all models

Apple AirPods make for easy-to-use wireless earbuds, especially if you’re an Apple fanatic. All versions of the AirPods are on sale at Best Buy right now, including the new AirPods Pro, which come with more comfortable ear ergonomics to ensure a comfortable fit.