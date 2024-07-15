Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity to Main Members It’s common to buy all sorts of things on sale, and while most sales aren’t worth your time, the gadget sales are. Prime Day has offered discounts on many of our favorites in the past, and this year looks to be no different.

If any of the items on your list are tech-related or related, Engadget has you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon to find the best Prime Day deals on tech and gadgets you can get this year. The good news is that not all of the discounts are on expensive items. Yes, you can actually get some great tech during this sale without spending a fortune. These are the best Prime Day deals under $25 that we can get for 2024.

As a reminder (and for those unfamiliar): Engadget treats tech deals with the same care we treat “regular” tech news. When we scour the web for deals, we’re not just looking for the best possible prices, but also for the best products. Our goal with our deal coverage, especially surrounding events like Amazon Prime Day, is to show you the best deals we can find on gadgets we’ve tested and rated highly, or that we’ve used and know are worth your money.

Photo by Chris Velasco/Engadget the Apple AirTag This is our pick for a Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. It leverages Apple’s extensive Find My network to track lost items, connecting to nearby iPhones to send out an anonymous audio signal and pinpoint their location. Right now, one tracker is on sale for $24 off its list price of $29, one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 this year. $24 on Amazon

Amazon Amazon Most common echo speaker, Echo Dotis our pick for the best smart speaker under $50. It plays music with surprisingly good sound, plus it can control your smart home devices, tell you the weather, and more, all by asking Alexa. It’s $50 at full price, but the Prime Day sale brings it down to $25, which is just $2 more than the all-time low we saw on Black Friday last year. That makes it one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 this year. See also The US will finally allow adaptive headlights on new cars $25 at Amazon

Amazon The smallest Echo speaker is pop echoAnd now the price is down to $18 from the full $40, which is a 55 percent discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen from previous sales. The smaller size means you can add Alexa assistance and smart home control to bedrooms, bathrooms, small kitchens, or other places that don’t have a lot of space. The discount applies to all four colors: black, white, lavender, and teal. For about $2 more, you can get the Pop With Sengled Smart Bulb. $18 at Amazon

Amazon On Prime Day, you can get: Eco Pop with Smart Bulb For $20, the set costs $60 if purchased separately at full price. The Echo Pop is perfect for places where space is at a premium — like small kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms. And when paired with an Alexa speaker and smart bulb, the kit becomes a mini smart home kit. $20 at Amazon

Amazon the Fire TV Stick Light It’s usually fairly affordable at $30, but now it’s half price at just $15. That matches its all-time low on Black Friday. The Lite Stick is the budget pick in our guide to streaming devices. It supports FHD streaming with HDR and comes with an Alexa voice remote — just keep in mind that it can’t control the volume or power on your TV, and you’ll still need your original remote for that. $15 at Amazon

eyelash If you want to keep an eye on your living room or kitchen while you’re away (or in the other room), you may need a smart home security camera. Right now, Blink mini 2 The indoor camera is now on sale for $20 thanks to Prime Day (it’s usually $40). The second generation of small cameras works indoors and outdoors, but they require a weather-resistant power adapter if you want to mount them outside. Like all smart security cameras, they alert you when they detect motion and can send you a live view of what they see, while letting you hear and speak to anyone standing in front of them. $20 at Amazon

See also Law enforcement in central California affected by the Verzion outage Engadget Amazon Special smart plug This is the smart plug we recommend for people with an Alexa-enabled smart home. It connects without any fuss and reliably controls any light, fan, or other simple device you plug in. I’ve used several different smart plugs over the past year or so, and this one is still the most reliable — just remember that it will only work with Alexa-enabled speakers or via the Alexa app on iOS or Android. Right now, the plug is down to $13 after a 48 percent discount. That matches the drop we saw during Prime Days in July and October last year. $13 at Amazon

Photo by Amy Scorheim/Engadget the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug EP40A On sale for $20 off $25 with coupon. That’s not a low price by any means, but it’s a fair price for one of our best outdoor smart plugs. If you’re planning on putting up some expensive (or even simple) lighting outside your home for Halloween or the holidays, this product might be a good option. It works with all four smart home assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s SmartThings) and has a long Wi-Fi range and two plugs that you can control individually. $20 at Amazon

Langerhans Langerhans Biologically Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable This cable is one of our picks for the best iPhone charging cables. It’s on sale for $15 instead of $18. That’s not cheap by any means, but it’s still a good price for a 6-foot cable that supports charging up to 240W. We consider this one of the best Prime Day deals under $25 this year because these cables can handle charging basically any type of device at full speed thanks to their 240W support. Six feet is also a good length for a charging cable — you won’t have to park it next to a wall when you’re using it. $15 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn/Engadget the JLab Go Air Pop These earbuds get an honorable mention in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds because they’re a good pair of earbuds at a very reasonable price, so if you’re looking for something you won’t have to worry about losing, these might be the earbuds for you. See also Wall Street rebounded, dollar fell on strong earnings, British policy shift And now, on Prime Day, the earbuds are selling for $17 instead of their original price of $25. The lowest price we tracked was $15 earlier this year. $17 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn/Engadget In our guide to the best budget earbuds, we named them the Amazon Echo Speakers The best option is the open-ear design. We love that they support auto-pause and pairing with multiple devices. They sound great right out of the box, but it’s definitely worth tweaking the sound with the equalizer sliders in the Alexa app. On Prime Day, Amazon slashed the price of its headphones to $25, which is half the list price and $10 off its all-time low. $25 at Amazon

Rocco the Rocco Express Roku has dropped from $30 to $18. It’s the second budget option in our streaming device guide. We love Roku’s helpful (and gorgeous) interface, which also gives you access to tons of free content. Just note that the Express version does not support 4K, and the remote does not support voice and cannot control the TV volume or power. If you prefer 4K support and a remote to control your TV, you may prefer Roku Express 4K+ which dropped to $27 from $40. $17 at Amazon

J-Tech Digital the J-Tech Ergonomic Digital Mouse The Prime Day price is $25, down from the full $30 price. The lowest price we’ve seen so far is $17. This is the budget option in our ergonomic mouse guide thanks to its vertical format, which puts your hand in a more natural position, which can be more comfortable after long hours of clicking. It also has two additional programmable buttons and neat RBC lights (which you can turn off). $25 at Amazon

