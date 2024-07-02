Best Tools for June 2024

Who has time to mourn in the summer when there are new hardware releases to check out? This month, we got an update on the Insta360 GO and New small QLED screen From Sony. We also did a hands-on exercise with ROG Ally Xwhich features a larger battery than the Steam Deck. These waterproof devices JBL speakers These devices are affordable and perfect for boating, biking, or anywhere where listening to loud music is somewhat socially acceptable. Here’s what we loved in June 2024.

Vizio’s latest TVs feature Quantum technology

Insta360 Go 3S

picture : Insta360

The $400 Insta360 Go 3S not like that Just An action camera for pets, but why use it for anything else? This is an update to last year’s GO 3 with the ability to shoot in 4K at 30fps – up from the regular GO 3’s 2.7K maximum – so there’s less distortion when you’re moving. The GO 3S has a wider lens than the regular GO 3 – 16mm compared to the previous GO’s 11mm – which helps reduce edge distortion.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Display

picture : Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

4K $1300 Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Display The Odyssey brings you all the saturation and vibrancy of the brand’s smartphones to your PC or console gaming experience with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. And if that’s not enough, the Odyssey will let you stream all your favorite apps and games without the need for a console.

ROG Ally X

picture : Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

$800 ROG Ally X This device was launched this month, just a year after its predecessor hit the scene. But it already boasts better battery life and performance thanks to a larger battery pack and increased memory capacity. The chassis has also been redesigned to be more comfortable for long gaming sessions.

Asus ProArt Laptops

picture : Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

New Asus ProArt Laptops The 2-in-1s are powered by AMD and Qualcomm chips. They’re part of Microsoft’s Co-Pilot+ rollout, but they at least look more promising than AI-powered PCs from other manufacturers. The entry-level ProArt P16 is essentially the ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop in a thinner, more portable body.

Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

picture : Artem Golob / Gizmodo

Sony TVs remain an attractive purchase. A 65-inch TV costs $2,000. sony bravia 7 This TV doesn’t stand out from other QLEDs, but its HDR colors are bright and beautiful to watch content. The only caveat is that you should make sure the TV isn’t exposed to any direct light as it tends to produce glare.

JBL Clip 5 and Go 4 headphones

picture : Duaa Rashid / Gizmodo

Summer is the perfect time to invest in a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, especially if you’re heading somewhere where you can enjoy listening to music. JBL Clip 5 and Go 4 headphones They weigh less than a pound each, making them easy to carry in a backpack or beach bag. They’re priced at $80 and $50, respectively.