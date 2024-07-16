Best Walking and Running Shoes on Sale on Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day is here, offering discounts on sneakers during the 48-hour sale, exclusively for Prime members. You can also find deals on beauty, wellness, tech, home and kitchen products, and more.

As a writer for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber ​​Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day sneaker deals at their lowest prices in at least three months. I’ll continue to update this list throughout Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals

Average rating 4.4 stars from 3,032 reviews on Amazon

Despite being a lightweight running shoe, this Under Armour shoe provides comfort and support for your foot as you move thanks to a padded ankle collar and midsole. The sneakers also feature rubber pods on the outsole so the shoe weighs less while maintaining its durability, according to the brand.

Average rating 4.6 stars from 77,771 reviews on Amazon

New Balance sneakers are great for walking and everyday activities. They feature a cushioned, compression-resistant midsole that absorbs shock, an internal midsole for structure and support, and a foam collar for ankle support.

Average rating 4.6 stars from 77,771 reviews on Amazon

Reviewers say these training shoes strike the right balance between cushioning and stability. They give your foot a comfortable, flat base that supports it when you’re cross-training, lifting weights, and doing HIIT workouts. The heel compresses when you’re lifting, creating a stable platform, but if you’re running or pushing in any way, it softens, according to the brand.

Average rating 4.5 stars from 250 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These supportive, rubber shoes are great for those who want a walking/running shoe with soft cushioning and a flexible outer and inner. The rubber outsole has all-weather traction so you can wear them on both wet and dry surfaces. This Ultraboost style is available in both men’s and women’s sizes. Women’s Sizes.

Average rating 4.5 stars from 149 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you prefer a lot of cushioning in your running shoes, consider these Saucony running shoes, which carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. This pair features thick, lightweight foam cushioning, increased toe spring and heel counter, a removable sockliner and a durable rubber outsole.

Average rating 4.3 stars from 640 reviews on Amazon

If you have a Peloton bike at home, consider these compatible shoes that help you quickly get on and off your pedals. Not only are these sock-like shoes easy to slip on and off, they’re also comfortable and breathable thanks to the mesh material. They fit true to size and are especially good for narrow and regular feet, according to the brand.

Average rating 4.4 stars from 4,536 reviews on Amazon

These Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are one of my go-to and most durable shoes for everyday casual activities like walking around town and the park for hours at a time. I love wearing these women’s walking shoes because they’re stretchy, flexible, and comfortable, and they have a Cloudfoam insole and memory foam, so my feet still feel supported and never hurt.

Average rating 4.2 stars from 428 reviews on Amazon

These breathable, unlined men’s running shoes are one of the most lightweight options on this list. The sneakers feature an energy-rebound cushioning so you can push yourself easily and comfortably and provide overall neutral support for your feet, according to the brand.

Average rating of 4.5 stars from 89,463 reviews on Amazon

These slip-on sneakers are great for walking because they look stylish, are comfortable, lightweight, and breathable. Reviewers say they enjoy how easy they are to put on and take off and love how easy they are to care for since the shoes are machine washable.

Average rating 4.4 stars from 10,196 reviews on Amazon

These shoes are great for short and long walks on all surfaces, from sidewalks to trails. Reviewers say the cushioning in these sneakers helps reduce shock when walking but they’re not overly cushioned, so they still provide the stability you need when moving. They also say this pair is especially great for those with wide feet.

Best Prime Day Sneaker Sales

Prime Day: Best Sneaker Sales at Other Retailers

Nordstrom During the Anniversary Sale, get big discounts on Hoka, On, New Balance, Nike and more.

During the Anniversary Sale, get big discounts on Hoka, On, New Balance, Nike and more. Reebok Up to 65% off selected styles

Up to 65% off selected styles All birds Up to 40% off selected products Men’s, for women And children’ Patterns

Up to 40% off selected products Men’s, for women And children’ Patterns cat shoes Up to 30% off + 10% off sales using code: SUMMERSALE

Up to 30% off + 10% off sales using code: SUMMERSALE Suleiman Up to 25% off selected styles

Up to 25% off selected styles eager Up to 25% off exterior designs

Up to 25% off exterior designs famous shoes:Up to 20% off select styles with code 3DAYFLASH

How to Find the Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals

All of my recommendations above are based on past coverage and reporting by NBC Select. I’ve also included products that NBC Select staffers have tested, including Wellness Award winners. I’ve vetted each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure that the products are at their lowest price ever or the lowest price in at least three months. All of the products I recommend are highly rated with an average rating of at least 4.0 stars from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select and have been covering deals and sales for over a year. To recap the best Prime Day sneaker sales, I found highly rated items at their lowest prices ever or their lowest prices in three months.

