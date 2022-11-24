Best World Cup 2022 matches: Portugal and Ghana without goals in the first half

The World Cup 2022 Thursday continues with Portugal–Ghana In full swing at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we’ve got you covered on every must-see moment from start to finish on FOX!

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking forward to bringing the World Cup title to Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with Tom Rinaldi and shared his plans to cement his legacy by bringing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title to Portugal.

early, Switzerland He earned three points in Group G after business sponsorship against him Cameroonwinning 1-0 to open the day, while Uruguay And the South Korea Fight to a scoreless draw in the second game of the day. Both teams earned one point in Group H for their efforts.

Here are the most important plays.

Portugal versus Ghana

stage setting

Group H took center stage again on Thursday, and all eyes were on the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old sent shock waves through the sporting world this week when news broke He left his club, Manchester United, by mutual consent And it was I hung and fined by the Football Association for two matches with any club he is subsequently relegated to. Ronaldo skipped his media duties as captain at the team’s official press conference on Thursday, but fans still flocked to support the star.

in making history

With the win, it will be Portugal’s first World Cup opener since 2006. What’s more, Ronaldo tied the men’s record for appearances in five different World Cups with Thursday’s start.

Cristiano Ronaldo crying during the Portugal national anthem Cristiano Ronaldo tears up during the Portuguese national anthem before the match against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

22 minutes: Air Ronaldo arrives

Ronaldo had the chance to put Portugal ahead early with that header, but he wasn’t able to connect. However, he did catch some air in the process.

30 ‘: crossed out a goal

Ronaldo reached the net after the half-hour mark, but the goal was immediately ruled out due to a foul on the Ghana defender. Alexander Dzeko. Just like that, things remained scoreless heading into the first half.

