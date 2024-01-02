'Beverly Hills 90210' star Ian Ziering was attacked by bikers in Los Angeles.

Ian Ziering, star Beverly Hills, 90210was apparently involved in a roadside altercation in Hollywood on New Year's Eve.





in The video was obtained by TMZThe actor appears to push a scooter on Hollywood Boulevard after several bikers rushed through a busy area near his SUV. Several other bikers quickly jumped in to apparently attack Ziering, and the actor appeared to knock one of them to the ground before being chased across the street by several helmet-wearing attackers.





Representatives for Ziering and the LAPD did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.





Ziering appears to have delivered several blows to the bikers throughout the altercation, and also received several blows himself.





Los Angeles Police This was confirmed to KTLA Officers responded to an accident around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue after “reports of a fight that broke out after a group of motorcyclists were driving recklessly.”





TMZ also reported that Ziering's car may have been struck by one of the bikes, which could have caused the accident. The actor's 12-year-old daughter, Mia, was apparently riding with Ziering in his car, According to TMZ. The outlet also reported that law enforcement took an official report listing Ziering as a victim, but made no arrests.





Ziering responded to the incident on Instagram. “This situation highlights the larger issue of rioting on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a father, I find it unacceptable that groups freely engage in this type of behavior, causing fear and chaos,” Ziering said. The authorities seem insufficient.









He continued: “I have always been an advocate for standing up to intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.” “We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent it from happening again in the future.”





