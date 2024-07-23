July 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé

Roxanne Bacchus July 23, 2024 2 min read

Beyoncé has reportedly given permission to Vice President-turned-presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris to use her song Freedom throughout her campaign.

according to CNNHarris’ team got last-minute approval from the singer just hours before her appearance. He went out to the song At her campaign headquarters on Monday.

It appears the star’s team has now given her permission to use the song throughout the campaign.

While Beyoncé has not made any official endorsements since Joe Biden stepped down over the weekend, she did endorse the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. It was published. An Instagram video shows a person wearing a mask with his name written on it, along with the caption: “Come on Texas! #Vote.”

The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, did just that. mail She posted a photo of herself with Harris on Instagram on Monday with a caption endorsing her as a candidate. “Go VP Kamala Harris for president. Let’s go,” she wrote.

Freedom is a song from Beyoncé’s 2016 hit album Lemonade featuring Kendrick Lamar. It became an unofficial anthem of the 2020 George Floyd protests with a 625% increase in streams at the time.

Since Biden officially withdrew his candidacy over the weekend and endorsed his vice president as a replacement, trade publications have been reporting Reported Hollywood donors are “motivated and motivated” to put their money behind Harris.

Prominent names have already expressed their support for Harris on social media. Jamie Lee Curtis Named Harris was “trusted, tested and a fierce advocate for the rights of women and people of color,” while Barbra Streisand books She “will continue Joe Biden’s work and be a great president.”

See also  Prince William 'still functioning' is a 'miracle' amid Kate's cancer: 'This is scary'

After writing an op-ed in The New York Times calling on Biden to step down, George Clooney has now added his support to Harris. “President Biden has shown what real leadership looks like,” the actor said in the op-ed. statement“He is saving democracy once again. We are all very excited to do everything we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic endeavors.”

Although Beyoncé granted Harris an official permit, her potential rival Donald Trump has continued to struggle to gain support from musicians willing to let him use their music. Artists who have refused to let him use their music include Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Pharrell, Queen, Rihanna and the White Stripes.

At Trump’s last appearance at the Republican National Convention, he was supported on stage by Kid Rock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Venice Film Festival 2024 Lineup Announced
2 min read

Venice Film Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

July 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Life on the Street is finally coming to Peacock
2 min read

Life on the Street is finally coming to Peacock

July 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline
2 min read

Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline

July 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé
2 min read

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé

July 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
SpaceX Just Beat Out Competition For A New Contract — And That’s Not Great
3 min read

SpaceX Just Beat Out Competition For A New Contract — And That’s Not Great

July 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Philadelphia Sixers ready to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson – NBC Sports Philadelphia
2 min read

Philadelphia Sixers ready to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson – NBC Sports Philadelphia

July 23, 2024 Joy Love
Google halts its more than four-year plan to turn off tracking cookies by default in Chrome
4 min read

Google halts its more than four-year plan to turn off tracking cookies by default in Chrome

July 23, 2024 Len Houle