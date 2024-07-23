Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé

Beyoncé has reportedly given permission to Vice President-turned-presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris to use her song Freedom throughout her campaign.

according to CNNHarris’ team got last-minute approval from the singer just hours before her appearance. He went out to the song At her campaign headquarters on Monday.

It appears the star’s team has now given her permission to use the song throughout the campaign.

While Beyoncé has not made any official endorsements since Joe Biden stepped down over the weekend, she did endorse the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020. It was published. An Instagram video shows a person wearing a mask with his name written on it, along with the caption: “Come on Texas! #Vote.”

The singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, did just that. mail She posted a photo of herself with Harris on Instagram on Monday with a caption endorsing her as a candidate. “Go VP Kamala Harris for president. Let’s go,” she wrote.

Freedom is a song from Beyoncé’s 2016 hit album Lemonade featuring Kendrick Lamar. It became an unofficial anthem of the 2020 George Floyd protests with a 625% increase in streams at the time.

Since Biden officially withdrew his candidacy over the weekend and endorsed his vice president as a replacement, trade publications have been reporting Reported Hollywood donors are “motivated and motivated” to put their money behind Harris.

Prominent names have already expressed their support for Harris on social media. Jamie Lee Curtis Named Harris was “trusted, tested and a fierce advocate for the rights of women and people of color,” while Barbra Streisand books She “will continue Joe Biden’s work and be a great president.”

After writing an op-ed in The New York Times calling on Biden to step down, George Clooney has now added his support to Harris. “President Biden has shown what real leadership looks like,” the actor said in the op-ed. statement“He is saving democracy once again. We are all very excited to do everything we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic endeavors.”

Although Beyoncé granted Harris an official permit, her potential rival Donald Trump has continued to struggle to gain support from musicians willing to let him use their music. Artists who have refused to let him use their music include Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Pharrell, Queen, Rihanna and the White Stripes.

At Trump’s last appearance at the Republican National Convention, he was supported on stage by Kid Rock.