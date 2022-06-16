Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” next month

Beyonce is back. a new album RenaissanceJuly 29, A Products List on her website Confirms. The record appears to be subtitled “First Verb”. Tweets From flow Services that hinted at the album after Beyoncé Social media Sir With title and date. In line with its brand’s mysterious release strategies, no further information has been disclosed, although it cannot be verified tweet From the Diligent Fan Account Suggested by Beyoncé Renaissance It is a 16 song album. Pitchfork emailed Beyoncé’s publicist for comment.

Confirm menu set box Renaissance Includes CD, T-shirt, and collectible chest. The product image will be updated when campaign artwork is revealed. The box will include a 28-page booklet and a small sticker.

The new era of Beyoncé’s festive releases began on the night of December 13, 2013, when she was Surprised The world suddenly released Self-titled visual album. A week before her release LemonadeI shared a trailer for his profile Visual album counterpart; Details were not revealed until the full album was released. Those albums were full of star contributors who kept their work secret. Beyonce It featured Frank Ocean, Drake, Jay-Z, and Sia. Lemonade Credit is credited to Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, The Weekend, James Blake, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, and Father John Misty.

Since she was released LemonadeShe collaborated with JAY-Z on the 2018 album Everything is love. In 2019, she released Homecoming, a live album and music movie that documented her famous Coachella group. Featured in the movie and soundtrack for the Disney update the king lion The executive produced the accompanying compilation The Lion King: The Gift. In 2020, she released another accompanying visual album, black is king.

Beyoncé started 2021 with a milestone. When “Black Parade” won Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, it set the record for most Grammys won by an artist. The record was previously held by Alison Krause.

At the end of the same year, Beyoncé launched “be alive—An Academy Award-nominated contribution to the biographies of Venus and Serena Williams King Richard. While the song did not win an Oscar (which Went to Billie EilishJames Bond theme), Beyoncé opened the show with performance From the song on the Compton tennis courts where the Williams sisters practiced as a junior. Blue Ivy joined her for a performance that was secretly filmed 1 week ago under the codename “Project Red”.

