Beyoncé’s New Song Unleashes Great Resignation Feelings



New York

CNN

–



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell He wants to increase unemployment in the United States In order to save the economy. But Beyoncé might beat him up with that.

polyhyphenated artist Latest song “Break My Soul” Who blinked back late Monday, begging listeners to “release” themselves from 9 to 5, saying “I just quit my job, I’m going to find a new drive, damn, they’re working hard on me.”

Dubbed a “hymn to the great quit” on social media, fans immediately skipped a beat, posting memes and sweeping tweets in line with Queen Bey’s motivational message to ditch the bustle culture and get back to a “good night’s sleep”. ”

“He sent me the resignation email because Beyoncé asked me to,” It was a common theme Online.

“Breaking: Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Is Identified As The Source of The Great Resignation,” One person tweeted.

“I still can’t get over how Beyoncé is about to spur a mass resignation before we live off the sentiment now,” Another fan tweeted.

The song, Beyoncé’s first single since Juneteenth last year, blends ’90s club culture with the pride vibes of 2022. It’s an inescapable summer psalm, densely sampling from early ’90s “Show Me Love” by Robin S and vocals. From Big Freedia, a New Orleans-based “bounce music” rapper, aka heavy booty shake.

“Free your anger / Release your mind / Release your job / Unleash the tide / Unleash your trade / Release tension / Release your love / Forget the rest,” sings Big Freedia, lyrics incorporating both pandemic social and economic fatigue and the desire to be free from it.

In the past 12 months, a record number of Americans They “launched” themselves from their jobs For a variety of reasons: pandemic exhaustion, the desire for a better salary or benefits, or the need to care for children or elderly relatives during a pandemic.

Balancing job vacancies with job seekers, dubbed the “Great Resignation,” means there are now roughly two job openings for every unemployed worker, a situation that Fed Chair Powell has described as “unhealthy.”

Last week, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage It points to a bold attempt to curb spiraling inflation and cool the economy – but the move could also rock the job market.

Amid this backdrop, “Break My Soul” immediately resonated with fans — and economists.

“Really JOLTS time in the spotlight,” Labor economist Nick Bunker tweeted, Referring to the monthly report that lists the number of people who have left their jobs.

But if Beyoncé goes where Powell hasn’t gone, Break My Soul also presents fans with a bit of a quandary: “Now if I quit my job, how am I going to pay for the tour?” A fan tweeted.