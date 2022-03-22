Biden confirms Putin’s use of a hypersonic missile in Ukraine and “the Russian leader appeared against the wall”

Vladimir Putin is resorting to extreme tactics because his “back is against the wall,” according to Joe Biden, including the use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.

They were the projectiles, whose high speed makes them extremely difficult to intercept Used to destroy the armory In Ukraine on Friday.

“Putin is up against the wall,” Biden said Monday. He did not expect the extent or strength of our unity. And the more he puts his back against the wall, the harsher the tactics he might use.”

In addition to the high-powered missiles, the president has warned that the Russian military may deploy cyber attacks — including against the United States.

“One of the tools he’s likely to use in my view is cyber attacks,” Biden added. “The size of Russia’s cyber capability is rather significant and it is coming.”

Russian forces were initially assembled for a rapid cross-country offensive, with the goal of rapidly conquering the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, but met stiff resistance from the Ukrainian army and civilian volunteers, backed by a flood of international arms aid into the country.

Russian progress haslargely off on all fronts.”Britain’s Defense Intelligence Agency said last week. More than 7,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began, nearly three times the number of Americans killed during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden discusses the United States’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyberattacks from Russia at the CEO’s Business Roundtable’s quarterly meeting in Washington, DC. Photograph: Leah Mehlis/Reuters (Reuters)

Rather than occupy the country quickly, Russia instead began a campaign of brutal bombing of cities across Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine refused Presentation of the delivery of the besieged port of Mariupol.

In addition to stalled military efforts, Russia faces devastating economic consequences at home, following sweeping sanctions from the United States and others.

According to Jeff Schott of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Russian companies that rely on imported components, such as the carmaker Lada, have already seen production halted, while the ruble has “fallen to the floor”.

“Interest rates are high,” Tell Washington Post. Inflation is rising. It is difficult to find imported goods that are not restocked because no one is selling to Russia for fear of not getting paid – or paying only in rubles. ”

Countries like the United States have also announced bans on imports from Russian oil fields, which are a significant part of the Russian economy and national budget.