Biden re-evaluates the relationship with Saudi Arabia after cutting oil production

Some foreign policy veterans have warned Biden not to take tough action. Martin S. said: Indyk, a former diplomat in the Middle East and now a member of the Council on Foreign Relations: “The United States should seek a new strategic agreement with Saudi Arabia rather than a divorce.” We need more responsible Saudi leadership when it comes to oil production and regional behavior. They need a more reliable US security understanding to deal with the threats they face. We both have to step back from the brink.”

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who has also spent many years in government dealing with Middle Eastern affairs, said Mr. Biden needed to assess the potential flaws of breaking away from Saudi Arabia, a vital US ally. Countries in the fight against terrorism and confronting Iran in the region.

How Times Correspondents Cover Politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So, while Times employees may vote, they are not allowed to endorse or campaign for candidates or for political reasons. This includes participating in rallies or rallies in support of a movement, providing funds, or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Using the title of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said, “Biden will have to decide whether the goal is to punish Saudi Arabia to pre-empt domestic criticism or try to change Mohammed bin Salman’s behavior.” “The latter would be difficult, even if Biden moved to suspend all arms sales – a response that could affect US policy in the Gulf with respect to Iran.”

The president was harshly criticized for Visit Saudi Arabia in July And give a fist to Prince MohammedDespite the campaign’s promise to make the Kingdom an international country”forsakenFor the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The CIA decided that Prince Mohammed I ordered the operation This led to the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi, who was a Washington Post columnist and US resident.

To overcome his own reservations, Biden has gone to the side of advisers who have said it was worth the political blow to restore relations with Saudi Arabia for several reasons, such as the need to strengthen energy markets given efforts to isolate Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers. While no specific announcements were made during Mr. Biden’s visit to Jeddah in July, US officials said at the time they had an understanding with Saudi Arabia that it would increase oil production in the fall and lower gasoline prices ahead of crucial congressional elections.