Biden says he has been briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine and urges not to travel to the country

In brief remarks to reporters as he departed for a beach weekend in Delaware, Biden has repeatedly said that Americans should not travel to Ukraine at this time.

“We don’t know where they are, but I want to repeat: Americans shouldn’t go to Ukraine right now,” Biden said in response to a question from CNN’s MJ Lee at the White House.

CNN reported Wednesday that Alexander John Robert Drwick, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tay Ngoc Huen, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were missing nearly a week ago and there were concerns that the Russians might have They captured. Troops, according to their families and one of their fellow fighters. Druik and Huynh were fighting alongside Ukrainian forces north of Kharkiv.

CNN reported Thursday that a third American identified by the State Department as missing in action in Ukraine is veteran U.S. Marine Grady Corbasi. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, retiring in November 2021. A Corbasi family friend told CNN that Corbasi chose to volunteer alongside Ukrainian forces, but initially did not envision himself fighting on the front lines of the war.