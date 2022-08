President Biden on Wednesday signed a bill expanding medical benefits for veterans They are exposed to toxins resulting from burning military base wasteending a years-long quest for support by veterans and their families.

The issue is too personal for the president, who has Long speculated His son Beau developed brain cancer from burns when he served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware National Guard. Before signing the legislation, Mr. Biden described the residual effects of exposure.

He said: “Toxic smoke, thick with toxins, spreads in the air and reaches the lungs of our forces.” “When they came home, many of the best and fittest warriors we sent to war weren’t the same. Headache, numbness, dizziness, cancer. My son, Bo, was one of them.”