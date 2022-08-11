Biden signs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic pit burns

Mr. Stewart, who has been lobbying for the bill for years, was Especially vocal last month, when Republican senators suddenly refused to support the measure, citing concerns that it was structured in a way that could create an expensive new entitlement. The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, and Republican senators who objected had expressed their unwavering support just weeks earlier.

Appearing on CNN after Republicans blocked the bill, Mr. Stewart was furious, helping to spur a sharp reaction that led to the latter’s passage days later.

“I’m used to lying. I’m used to hypocrisy. I’m used to their cowardice,” Mr. Stewart told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.” “I’m not used to cruelty, occasional cruelty.”

In his Wednesday remarks, Biden made no mention of obstructing Republicans. Instead, he focused on the nature of the bipartisan agreement, citing his acknowledgment as evidence that he made good on his promise to bridge ideological divisions in the nation’s capital to get things done.

“I don’t want to hear the press telling me Democrats, Republicans can’t work together,” he said. “We got it done, and we got it done together.”

Danielle Robinson, wife of Sgt. Heath Robinson, who died of lung cancer after serving in Iraq, has spent years helping to lead the fight for new veteran benefits. The legislation was named after her husband.