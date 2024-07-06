Biden struggles to convince and trust in “the Almighty God” in this key interview.

Manual / Getty Images via AFP Manual / Getty Images via AFP US Presidential Election: Biden Struggles to Convince and Trust in “God Almighty” in Key Interview (Photo of Joe Biden during his interview with George Stephanopoulos)

United States – mixed opinion. In one of the most important interviews of his political career, Joe Biden doggedly and sometimes laboriously defended his mental acuity and ability to lead the country for a second term on ABC News on Friday. However, not enough to fully vindicate his camp, which has been distracted since his debate debacle against Trump.

“There is no one more worthy than me.” to “Earnings” The election, the 81-year-old leader said during this twenty-minute interview, puts the polls aside, and he has clear difficulty against Donald Trump.

During his exchange with journalist George Stephanopoulos, who was crucial to sustaining his candidacy, the president repeatedly dodged the question of whether his physical and mental condition had deteriorated during his tenure. He did not submit to independent medical evaluations, ensuring that being president equals a pass. “Every day is a cognitive test”. However, his cognitive abilities are the subject of much heated debate.

“dangerously disconnected”

“I was sick. I was really sick.”, the Democratic leader cited a bad cold to justify his poor performance against his Republican predecessor. Asked if he had reviewed his poor performance, Joe Biden responded with these strange words: “I don’t believe it.”

Although he spoke more fluidly than he did during his failed televised battle with Donald Trump on June 27, Joe Biden spoke in a mumbled voice.

Will that be enough to reassure Democrats? “The president is proud of his record, and rightly so. But he appears dangerously out of touch with people’s concerns about his ability to move forward and his position in this campaign.”The highly influential David Axelrod, former Barack Obama strategist, ruled in X.

Democrats have called for his recall

“One interview won’t change the view – we need more than 22 minutes – people need to know he has the stamina to do the job, now there are more concerns”A Democratic representative said ABC News.

According to The Washington Post, Virginia Democratic Senator Mark R. Warner is reportedly trying to rally a group of senators from other parties to try to get Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The media cited two anonymous people who witnessed the private conversations. The person involved neither confirmed nor denied the information, but his spokesperson said “ Important days for the presidential campaign “.

He’s not the only one who wants Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy. House Democrat Mike Quigley also floated the idea ABC News. According to US media, he would be the fourth Democrat in the House of Representatives to publicly call on Biden to resign, after Seth Moulton (Massachusetts), Lloyd Doggett (Texas) and Raul Grijalva (Arizona).

As for donors, they are more cautious. Walt Disney’s granddaughter announced on CNBC Thursday that she may freeze donations to the Democratic Party until Joe Biden withdraws from the presidential campaign.

“Almighty God”

Even after this interview the press remained skeptical, citing “mixed opinions” and being satisfied with the veracity of the interview. Biden’s resume was far from the expected outcome of the interview and is often described as the most important in his political history. Democrats still occupy an awkward position in between.

Four Democratic members of Congress have already unequivocally called on Joe Biden to drop out of the race, and the president brushed aside these calls on ABC. “If the Lord Almighty comes down and says, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’ll get out of the race, but he’s not going to come down.”

