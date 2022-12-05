Bidens attends Kennedy Center honors for Gladys Knight, George Clooney, U2, and more

Joe and Jill Biden Attended Kennedy Center with honors Sunday evening in Washington to celebrate five individuals and groups for their artistic achievements.

The President and First Lady first went to the annual event in their current offices in 2021, wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Donald and Melania Trump, predecessors to the Bidens, Skip the celebrationwhich is usually attended by the president.)

This year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honored actor and human rights activist George Clooney, singer Amy Grant and singer Gladys Knight, composer and conductor Tanya Lyon and Irish band U2.

Kennedy Center Honorees 2022 Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Tanya Lyonne join U2 band members Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge, and Bono at the State Department, Dec. 3, 2022, in Washington. Kevin Wolf/AP Photo

“Growing up in small-town Kentucky, I never would have imagined I would be the person sitting on the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned at the same time as the rest of these incredible artists is such an honor.” Clooney said in a statement on the Kennedy Center website. Really exciting for the Clooney family.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and second in command Doug Emhoff are also scheduled to attend Sunday night’s event.

Biden’s appearance came after the couple welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron On a state visit last week. The President also traveled to Boston to welcome Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Each year, the center honors artists for their impact on American culture. Among the honorees celebrated in 2021 are “Saturday Night Live” model Lorne Michaels, singer and actress Bette Midler and singer Joni Mitchell.

The celebration is often a magnet for Washington politicians and Hollywood mainstays, drawing them to the Kennedy Center, located on the Potomac River in the nation’s capital.

This year’s Kennedy Center winners were announced in July.

Besides recognizing the artistic talents and artistic contributions of the honorees, the gala also aims to raise funds for the Kennedy Center, which puts on a range of performances throughout the year.