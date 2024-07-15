July 15, 2024

Big Brother 26 cast and new AI revealed: Photos

Roxanne Bacchus July 15, 2024 2 min read

A new twist on “Big Brother” will be in store when Season 26 premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. While CBS announced the 16 new houseguests who will be moving into the house — including a celebrity chef, a former undercover police officer, and a crochet business owner — it also revealed that the cast will have the ability to vote on a 17th houseguest for the first time.

Additionally, “This new group of HouseGuests will enjoy an unforgettable summer with amazing surprises as ‘BB AI’ takes over the ‘Big Brother’ house,” the press release reads.

Following a two-night premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, with the final show featuring the live eviction show. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host of the CBS reality show; streaming available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers.

Meet the full team below.

