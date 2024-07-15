Big Brother 26 cast and new AI revealed: Photos

A new twist on “Big Brother” will be in store when Season 26 premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18. While CBS announced the 16 new houseguests who will be moving into the house — including a celebrity chef, a former undercover police officer, and a crochet business owner — it also revealed that the cast will have the ability to vote on a 17th houseguest for the first time.
Additionally, “This new group of HouseGuests will enjoy an unforgettable summer with amazing surprises as ‘BB AI’ takes over the ‘Big Brother’ house,” the press release reads.
Following a two-night premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, with the final show featuring the live eviction show. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host of the CBS reality show; streaming available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and Pluto TV viewers.
Meet the full team below.
-
Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, California.
Current City: Syracuse, Utah
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
-
Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma.
Current city: Omaha, Nebraska.
Occupation: Nurse Recruiter
-
Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Current City: Miami
Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server
-
Tucker Des Laruriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston
Current City: Brooklyn
Occupation: Marketing and Sales Officer
-
Kenny Kelly
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston
Occupation: Former undercover police officer
-
Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Celebrity Chef
-
Kimo Abaca
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress Sales Representative
-
Mackenzie Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston
Occupation: Construction Project Manager
-
brooklyn riviera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Georgia.
Current City: Dallas
Occupation: Business Manager
-
Matt Hardiman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia.
Current city: Roswell, Georgia.
Occupation: Technology Sales Representative
-
Chelsea Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Occupation: Non-Profit Manager
-
Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Florida.
Occupation: Video store employee
-
Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, California.
Current City: Boise, Idaho
Occupation: Former Marine
-
Robina Bernabei
Hometown: Los Angeles
Occupation: Event Bartender
-
T-core Clotty
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Crochet Business Owner
-
Cam Sullivan Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland.
Occupation: Physical Therapist
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Actor James Sicking, star of ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser, MD’, dies at 90
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia and Samoa
Princess Charlotte returns Kate Middleton’s standing ovation at Wimbledon