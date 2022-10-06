Big screen and better iPhone battery life

Play video on iPhone 14 Plus. Sophia Pet

I’ve been testing appleThe new $899 iPhone 14 Plus has been hitting stores on Friday for the past several days. It has the largest screen you can get on an iPhone, without paying $1099 for a Pro model, and the best battery life on an iPhone ever. The iPhone 14 Plus is great for people who just want a bigger screen and don’t mind missing out on the new features of the Pro and Pro Max, like Dynamic Island and the always-on display. But it looks like most buyers have flocked to the Pro models on the regular iPhone 14 so far. Bank of America analysts issued a rare cut to Apple stock last week and lowered its target price due to “weaker consumer demand” and the potential for the iPhone cycle to slow as consumers slow to spend. The bank suggested that while there was a stronger mix of Pro model purchases to date, that wouldn’t offset the decline in revenue and profits if Apple sold fewer units overall.

Price-sensitive customers are choosing the iPhone 13 over the more expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, JPMorgan analysts said in an Oct. 3 note, which compared shipping times across iPhone models. But you shouldn't just write off the iPhone 14 Plus. It's a good option for people who just want a big screen and don't want to spend an extra $200 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has excellent battery life and improved cameras in a lightweight package. Here's what you need to know about the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple unveiled four new iPhones, three new Apple Watches, and updated AirPods Pro during a press event on Wednesday in Cupertino, California, US on September 7, 2022. Tiffon Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The big screen is the highlight here. And if you’re like me, you’ll be looking for a bigger screen in your pocket for reading, movies, gaming, and more. It’s otherwise the same as the iPhone 14 screen. I noticed the blacks were nice and deep and the colors popped up while streaming YouTube videos. You can see more on the page, like the website you’re browsing, or store more apps on your homepage. This helps if you want to see more while also increasing the text size, which may be suitable for people who prefer or need larger text.

The iPhone 14 Plus is only 0.11 ounces lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same screen size, but the difference was huge when I held it. The iPhone 14 Plus is 1.31 ounces lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the difference was huge when I held it. Apple says the iPhone 14 Plus has “the best battery life in an iPhone ever,” which only refers to general all-day use. Battery life was great in my tests. It was able to stream YouTube videos for over 19 hours before the phone died, which is in line with Apple’s claim that streaming video playback lasts for 20 hours. Apple also promises up to 100 hours of audio playback, which is longer than any other iPhone.

The cameras are solid, too. Although you don’t get the really sharp telephoto or main cameras that you’ll find on the iPhone 14 Pro models, you can still get an improved 12MP main camera that takes good pictures, including clearer and brighter ones at night when there’s not much lights.

There is also a new front camera with autofocus for selfies. This means your selfies will look sharper and more in focus than iPhone 13.

Apple has rolled out new security features on all iPhone 14 models, including fault detection and emergency SOS via satellite, which will be available in November. I didn’t get into a car accident to test it, though Multiple reports have already shown The feature is working. Both security features are not available on iPhone 13.

Despite its size, the iPhone 14 Plus is a relatively small update compared to last year’s iPhone 13. You will see more upgrade from Pro models. These phones have always-on displays that can display notifications even when your phone is idle, and they feature a dynamic island, which makes better use of the notch at the top of the screen. Dynamic Island can show things like the album art of the music you’re playing, for example, and will soon offer other features like live sports scores at the top of your screen.

If you’re looking for a camera upgrade, you’ll notice a difference if you’re upgrading from the iPhone 12, but it’s hard to see much of a difference if you’re switching from the 13 to 14 Plus, apart from the autofocus on the front camera. The iPhone 14 Plus uses the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13, but with an additional graphics processing core to improve gaming performance. I didn’t notice a difference when I played “Diablo: Immortal” on both phones. I’m disappointed that all iPhone 14s still have a Lightning port instead of USB-C. I wasn’t expecting Apple to make the switch, but it would be really helpful to carry the same USB-C charger I use to power my MacBook and iPad.

