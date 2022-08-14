Big Time Rush Compared To Beyoncé, Lizzo On Title Song “Ableist”

Big Time Rush is in big trouble – at least on Twitter – because users are angry at the title of an old song, which some describe as capable… Beyonce And the Lizo.

Here’s the deal… The once-2000s boy band recently got together to bring out new music – and one of the vault songs they’ve been eager to release is called “PARALYZED,” which was leaked before, but not officially included on the album .

Now, they say they’re going to do it for real… and have been teasing their fans when and under what circumstances they’d do it.

We are very happy to see that everyone around the world is now able to enjoy all our music. But the real question. How far do you want us to release a paralyzed?

On Saturday, they tweeted… “We’re so happy to see that everyone around the world is now able to enjoy all of our music. But the real question. How badly do you want us to release a paralyzed?” They encouraged their followers to get a “paralyzed” trend before bringing it up…but so far, they haven’t. The track is only available on Sound Cloud (unofficially).

If you listen to it and read her lyrics… It's a fairly straightforward, seemingly harmless song about a girl who startled the boys and froze, and crippled AKA, because of how attractive she is. Basically, they're smitten…but they play with the paralyzing angle.





They even stutter some of the words they sing, which is where things get problematic.

Some argue that the song in general is problematic and offensive to paralyzed people – and here’s where Bay and Liz… are linked with accusations of racism.

jump to “Lizzo and Beyoncé“The trend right now, and you’ll see all the rhetoric going around. Basically, some are saying that those who have risen up against female artists by using the word ‘s***’ in their songs and calling for it to be removed should be doing the same for BTR.

Currently, # elaborate Popular as Big Time Rush fans are asking them to release this song. I don’t see the same white-handicapped influencers calling them out in capable language as they did with Lizzo and Beyoncé. As a black woman who uses a wheelchair, I wouldn’t be surprised. pic.twitter.com/elDTD32aW5 – Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) August 13, 2022

The argument boils down to… some in the capable society and/or their allies are actually racists – because they caused a stench when two black women innocently used the term – which was popular and in common use prior to 2010., frankly – but when a group of men Eggs / eggs more on the nose … It seems that there are cockroaches in terms of indignation.

Not everyone Buy that though – because, yes, it’s very accusatory and makes a lot of inferences based on…nothing but the perceived reactions on Twitter, which is kind of ridiculous.

Point… some see a double standard between Lizzo/Beyonce and the Big Time Rush – and they seem pissed off that there’s no more push to get BTR to change their song or cancel it outright. Whether or not this double standard is real is in the eye of the beholder.