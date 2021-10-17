Bill Clinton spent another night in the hospital

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 75, spent an extra night in a California hospital where he is being treated for an infection unrelated to Govt-19, his spokesman announced Saturday. The president of the United States from 1993 to 2001 was admitted Tuesday evening with a blood infection at the UCI Irwin Medical Center at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

The “He will stay in the hospital overnight to receive neurological antibiotics before the scheduled discharge tomorrow.“On Sunday, his spokeswoman Angel Urena insisted on Twitter.”All health indicators are moving in the right direction“Former President.”I was in a good mood and spent time with family and watched college football together again with friends.

According to the New York Times, quoting a collaborator, Bill Clinton developed a urinary tract infection that turned into sepsis. Sepsis – the body’s acute reaction to the infection – affects 1.7 million people each year in the United States, and 270,000 people die each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the leading health organization in the United States.

Bill Clinton has had to be hospitalized in the past, in 2004 he underwent four-fold coronary bypass to block four arteries, and in 2010 he underwent angioplasty.